Metrash App Update Enables Easy Access To Establishment Registration Certificates

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior has announced a new update to the Metrash application, enhancing the“Wallet” feature to allow users to view their establishment's registration certificate digitally. This update enables users to access both current and renewed certificates through a streamlined and user-friendly process.



The updated feature guides users through three simple steps: first, they open the Profile section in the main window of the app; second, they select the Establishment Registration under ID types; and third, they can view the digital copy of the registration certificate, whether it is the current or renewed version.

