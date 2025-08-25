Metrash App Update Enables Easy Access To Establishment Registration Certificates
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior has announced a new update to the Metrash application, enhancing the“Wallet” feature to allow users to view their establishment's registration certificate digitally. This update enables users to access both current and renewed certificates through a streamlined and user-friendly process.Read Also
-
MoI explains how to issue 'To Whom It May Concern' certificates via Metrash
How to register family members on MoI Metrash Mobile Application
MoI enhances crime reporting via Metrash app
The updated feature guides users through three simple steps: first, they open the Profile section in the main window of the app; second, they select the Establishment Registration under ID types; and third, they can view the digital copy of the registration certificate, whether it is the current or renewed version.
Metrash is free application to use for individuals that provides them with secure and encrypted services,
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment