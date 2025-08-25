Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israel Targets Key Sites in Yemen’s Sanaa

2025-08-25 03:52:38
(MENAFN) On Sunday, Israeli fighter jets launched multiple airstrikes on various locations across Yemen's capital, Sanaa, including the presidential palace and major energy facilities, according to a statement from the military.

The announcement indicated that the targets were part of the Houthi group’s “military infrastructure,” and included a compound "in which the presidential palace is located," as well as the Asar and Hizaz power stations and a site used for "storing fuel."

According to an Israeli public broadcasting service, a total of 14 warplanes carried out the mission, releasing approximately 40 pieces of ordnance on Sanaa.

The operation marked a significant escalation in Israel’s ongoing military campaign against the Houthis.

The airstrikes were also confirmed by a media outlet operated by the Houthis, which reported that the strikes hit a facility linked to the Yemen Petroleum Company situated on 60 Meters Road, along with the Haziz Central Power Station in Sanhan district.

This is not the first time this power facility has been targeted; the Israeli Navy had previously struck the same location in air raids on August 17.

Quoting an official from the Houthi-controlled Defense Ministry, the media outlet claimed that the majority of Israeli aircraft were “neutralized” and had to retreat.

Meanwhile, emergency response teams were reportedly working to put out fires triggered by the bombings.

The Houthi-run Health Ministry stated that the attacks led to the deaths of four individuals and left 67 others wounded.

The Israeli military justified the strikes as a retaliatory move following continued Houthi assaults directed at Israel.

