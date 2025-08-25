403
South Korea’s Leader to Address U.S. Strategic Demands, North Korea with Trump
(MENAFN) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung announced Sunday he will address a wide array of critical topics, including North Korea and Washington’s push for strategic flexibility regarding US forces stationed in South Korea, during his high-profile meeting with President Donald Trump, according to local media.
Speaking to reporters aboard his flight from Tokyo to Washington ahead of Monday’s summit, Lee outlined plans to also discuss security cooperation, defense cost-sharing, and ongoing tariff talks, media reported.
Lee acknowledged the challenge posed by Washington’s request for greater operational flexibility over the 28,500 US troops deployed in South Korea but stressed the importance of dialogue on the future role of US Forces Korea (USFK).
The Trump administration’s demand for expanded strategic freedom reflects a broader effort to counterbalance China’s influence in the region.
While recognizing the difficulties, Lee expressed confidence that the US will not make “unreasonable demands” during negotiations and pledged to vigorously protect South Korea’s national interests.
Lee emphasized that all issues related to North Korea will be on the table at the summit, underscoring the urgency of engagement despite Pyongyang’s rejection of his recent peace proposal.
Recently, Lee revealed a three-phase denuclearization plan designed to persuade North Korea to first freeze, then reduce, and ultimately dismantle its nuclear arsenal.
“The issue of North Korea is very important to us, so whether it is a nuclear issue or North Korean issue, peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula are the most important things for the security of the Republic of Korea,” Lee stated, referring to South Korea by its official name.
