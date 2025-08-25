403
6 Reasons King Hussein Business Park is Leading Sustainability in Urban Development
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Contributing to a healthier planet is a collective responsibility, one that has a major hand in shifting the global focus on sustainability. Businesses, big or small, have goals they want to achieve, meaning that office space only makes up one aspect of what companies seek. King Hussein Business Park (KHBP) understands this need and goes beyond traditional expectations, integrating sustainability into every layer of its infrastructure and planning. By adopting six measures, KHBP is positioning itself as Jordan’s leading green business community and setting a new standard for sustainable development in the region.
1. Energy-efficient from the Get-go
Sustainability at the King Hussein Business Park is prioritized from the ground up, beginning with how buildings are designed and renovated. For example, its 2021 infill project, which included six newly constructed buildings, holds EDGE Advanced certification.
2. Powered by Nature
KHBP is actively reducing its carbon footprint through strategic investments in clean, renewable energy. Partnering with Green Sources Investment, KHBP launched a park-wide initiative to install solar panels, which was completed earlier this year. The massive grid has an output of 1.67 MWp, shifting the reliance onto clean energy.
3. Made for Walking
Designed as a haven for pedestrians, the campus boasts landscaped outdoor areas, extensive pedestrian pathways, and open public spaces. These thoughtful features help encourage walking, promoting healthier habits and reducing car emissions onsite.
4. Scoot Scoot
As pedestrian-friendly as it is, KHBP is committed to being inclusive. This includes offering low-impact mobility solutions. This is exemplified by its partnership with Sky Scooters, allowing the Business Park to introduce Jordan’s first electric scooter-sharing service for faster, emission-free travel within the park. The Business Park has also dedicated lanes for bicycles within the premises, further encouraging people to rely on alternative green transportation.
5. Recycling Brought Closer
KHBP has taken a major step forward in waste management. In partnership with Amman Vision, Business Park is launching a dedicated recycling center onsite to become the first in Jordan, setting a precedent in the Kingdom. The center will play a crucial role in sorting and managing waste and promoting a circular economy mindset amongst the tenants.
6. Green Commitments
The Jordan Green Building Council is concerned with building a greener future for Jordan by applying concepts of sustainability across every phase of a development project. As a platinum member of the national council, KHBP demonstrates a high level of commitment to sustainable development and green building practices. It also actively supports the mission of the council by collaborating often with them on various initiatives, working towards achieving shared goals.
These six approaches highlight King Hussein Business Park’s ongoing dedication to environmental responsibility, operational efficiency, and a greener future. This commitment has already established it as Jordan’s leading green development and investment hub, attracting international companies and local businesses to join its community. Companies like Microsoft, Samsung, and Cisco have strict criteria to achieve their sustainability goals, making their selection of KHBP a testament to its uncompromising standards.
