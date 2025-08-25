403
Sony Contributes to Enhancement and Delivery of the Excitement of Athletics to Sports Fans through Technology as an Official Partner of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25
(MENAFN- Atteline) (Dubai, UAE, 25th August 2025) – As an official partner of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 (WCH Tokyo 25), which will take place at Japan National Stadium in Tokyo from September 13th to 21st, Sony Corporation ("Sony") will enhance and deliver the entertainment value of the sports to audiences around the world, through the power of technology.
At WCH Tokyo 25, Sony’s wide range of products, including Alpha™ mirrorless cameras and a variety of interchangeable lenses including the G Master™ series, portable data transmitters that utilise high-speed mobile data communications to support instant content transmission, system cameras, and broadcasting solutions will be utilised in news reporting and production. These advanced technologies empower creators such as photographers and videographers to capture athletes’ achievements and share the excitement of sports with the world.
Main Activities
World Athletics Media Academy
As a partner of the World Athletics Media Academy, which is organised by World Athletics with the aim of nurturing the next generation of sports journalism professionals, Sony will support a workshop for eleven young photographers from around the world. This workshop aims to inspire the creativity of emerging photographers by providing expert guidance from leading photographers and practical shooting opportunities on the competition track, while cultivating their ability to convey the excitement of the events from fresh perspectives. Furthermore, the program aspires to contribute to the future development of sports journalism.
Officiating Support
Hawk-Eye Innovations, a Sony group company, will provide its officiating support system. Hawk-Eye's video replay service will be introduced to all track and field events during the WCH Tokyo 2025 at Japan National Stadium. If a violation is suspected during an event, the service will provide footage from multiple cameras installed on the track and overhead structure to judges to support fair competition and more accurate and efficient decision-making. In addition, if a disqualification is confirmed, the footage used to make the decision will be made available to broadcasters, along with graphics about the athletes and the reason for the disqualification, helping viewers better understand the decision.
Professional Support
Sony will set up a Camera Service Booth inside the Media Centre for accredited photographers from all over the world. Approximately 150 cameras and 600 lenses will be available, and Sony's creator support team and engineers will support and work with photographers to ensure their creative and delivery process runs smoothly. Additionally, speaking with creators directly on the scene enables Sony to receive direct feedback from photographers on products and services to be reviewed and to be reflected for future product development.
Social Contribution Activities
In collaboration with Project KIBO, a children's support organisation led by former Sony CEO Kazuo Hirai, a group of children and their guardians will be invited to the Stadium. In addition to watching the competition and touring the Sony booth, there will also be a running workshop on the track and sports photography experience with Alpha cameras, led by a professional photographer.
About Project KIBO (Japanese only)
World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 Special Exhibition and an On-Site Experience Booth
From September 5 to 22, an event will be held at Sony Store Ginza (Tokyo) under the theme “WORLD ATHLETICS MOMENTS: MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE.” Photos from WCH Tokyo 25 will be displayed after the WCH Tokyo 25 starts, and visitors can also enjoy a motion tracking experience that applies the technology developed using Hawk-Eye's officiating technology. In addition, a booth will be set up in front of Gate B of the Stadium during the WCH Tokyo 25 where visitors can experience the Alpha series and the latest E-mount lenses.
About WORLD ATHLETICS MOMENTS: MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE
Visit Sony x World Athletics website for more information.
*"Sony", "SONY" logo and any other product names, service names or logo marks used in this press release are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Group Corporation or its affiliates. Other product names, service names, company names or logo marks are trademarked and copyrighted properties of their respective owners and/or licensors.
About Sony Corporation
Sony Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and is responsible for the Entertainment, Technology & Services (ET&S) business. With the mission to "create the future of entertainment through the power of technology together with creators," we aim to continue to deliver Kando* to people around the world. For more information, visit:
*Kando is a Japanese word that roughly translates to the sense of awe and emotion you feel when experiencing something beautiful and amazing for the first time.
About Sony Middle East and Africa:
Sony Middle East and Africa FZE is a 100% subsidiary of Sony Corporation and is the regional headquarters for the Middle East and Africa regions. The company is engaged in the business of Sony Consumer Electronics, Mobile Electronics (Car Audio), broadcasting and professional products and Computer Entertainment (PlayStation) products in more than 40 countries in the region.
Apart from stock operations in the Jebel Ali Free Zone Establishment in Dubai, Sony Middle East and Africa leads execution of various logistics, sales, marketing, advertising and customer services activities through its business partners. 353 accredited third-party service centres reinforce Sony’s presence in key markets in the region.
