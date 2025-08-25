403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Moroccan Firefighters Battle Forest Blaze
(MENAFN) Firefighters in Morocco continued their relentless fight on Sunday to control a fierce forest fire in the northern province of Chefchaouen.
The blaze erupted in the Bouhachem forest area on Thursday, coinciding with a period of intense heat, according to an official from Morocco’s National Agency for Waters and Forests.
This information was shared in press briefings referenced by local media outlets.
The official revealed that the wildfire has consumed approximately 180 hectares of woodland.
Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities have been reported at this stage of the incident.
Authorities have recorded a total of 382 wildfires in Morocco so far in 2024, which have devastated around 874 hectares of forestland.
This represents a significant 82% reduction in wildfire occurrences and damage compared to the previous year, 2023.
Forests make up nearly 12% of Morocco's land area.
Each year, the country faces fires of varying intensity, driven by climatic conditions and human influence, posing a continual challenge for environmental management and firefighting efforts.
The blaze erupted in the Bouhachem forest area on Thursday, coinciding with a period of intense heat, according to an official from Morocco’s National Agency for Waters and Forests.
This information was shared in press briefings referenced by local media outlets.
The official revealed that the wildfire has consumed approximately 180 hectares of woodland.
Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities have been reported at this stage of the incident.
Authorities have recorded a total of 382 wildfires in Morocco so far in 2024, which have devastated around 874 hectares of forestland.
This represents a significant 82% reduction in wildfire occurrences and damage compared to the previous year, 2023.
Forests make up nearly 12% of Morocco's land area.
Each year, the country faces fires of varying intensity, driven by climatic conditions and human influence, posing a continual challenge for environmental management and firefighting efforts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment