Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Moroccan Firefighters Battle Forest Blaze

Moroccan Firefighters Battle Forest Blaze


2025-08-25 03:25:54
(MENAFN) Firefighters in Morocco continued their relentless fight on Sunday to control a fierce forest fire in the northern province of Chefchaouen.

The blaze erupted in the Bouhachem forest area on Thursday, coinciding with a period of intense heat, according to an official from Morocco’s National Agency for Waters and Forests.

This information was shared in press briefings referenced by local media outlets.

The official revealed that the wildfire has consumed approximately 180 hectares of woodland.

Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities have been reported at this stage of the incident.

Authorities have recorded a total of 382 wildfires in Morocco so far in 2024, which have devastated around 874 hectares of forestland.

This represents a significant 82% reduction in wildfire occurrences and damage compared to the previous year, 2023.

Forests make up nearly 12% of Morocco's land area.

Each year, the country faces fires of varying intensity, driven by climatic conditions and human influence, posing a continual challenge for environmental management and firefighting efforts.

MENAFN25082025000045017167ID1109969986

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search