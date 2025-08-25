Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine Seeks to Strengthen Partnership with Azerbaijan

2025-08-25 03:15:11
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed on Sunday his country's eagerness to deepen its "strategic partnership" with Azerbaijan.

He highlighted the importance of developing this relationship for the mutual benefit of both nations.

Zelenskyy took to the social media platform X, operated by the US company, to convey his thoughts.

He also extended his gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for his "congratulations on Ukraine's Independence Day and his respect for Ukraine and Ukrainians."

In his message to Aliyev, Zelenskyy emphasized that Kyiv and Baku have always stood by each other in upholding territorial integrity and sovereignty.

He conveyed Ukraine's "thankful" sentiment toward the "friendly Azerbaijan" for its humanitarian aid and various other types of support.

Responding to Zelenskyy’s message, Aliyev assured that Azerbaijan will persist in delivering essential humanitarian assistance and support to the people of Ukraine, describing them as friendly.

