Gaza Starves: Israeli Blockade Kills Eight More Palestinians

2025-08-25 03:07:44
(MENAFN) Eight more Palestinians, including a child, have died from malnutrition caused by the tightening Israeli blockade on the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, a health official confirmed Sunday.

Munir al-Bursh, Director General of Gaza’s Health Ministry, stated on the social media platform X that these latest deaths raise the total fatalities since October 2023 to 289, with 115 of them being children.

Since October 2023, over 62,600 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed amid Israel’s relentless, egregious military campaign, which has left the enclave in a state of famine.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, charging them with war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israel is also confronting a genocide lawsuit at the International Court of Justice over its ongoing offensive in the territory.

