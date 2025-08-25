403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gaza Starves: Israeli Blockade Kills Eight More Palestinians
(MENAFN) Eight more Palestinians, including a child, have died from malnutrition caused by the tightening Israeli blockade on the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, a health official confirmed Sunday.
Munir al-Bursh, Director General of Gaza’s Health Ministry, stated on the social media platform X that these latest deaths raise the total fatalities since October 2023 to 289, with 115 of them being children.
Since October 2023, over 62,600 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed amid Israel’s relentless, egregious military campaign, which has left the enclave in a state of famine.
In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, charging them with war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Meanwhile, Israel is also confronting a genocide lawsuit at the International Court of Justice over its ongoing offensive in the territory.
Munir al-Bursh, Director General of Gaza’s Health Ministry, stated on the social media platform X that these latest deaths raise the total fatalities since October 2023 to 289, with 115 of them being children.
Since October 2023, over 62,600 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed amid Israel’s relentless, egregious military campaign, which has left the enclave in a state of famine.
In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, charging them with war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Meanwhile, Israel is also confronting a genocide lawsuit at the International Court of Justice over its ongoing offensive in the territory.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment