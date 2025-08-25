403
Jordan Dispatches New Aid Convoy To Gaza With Vital Food Supplies
Amman, Aug. 25 (Petra) -- The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) has sent its 193rd humanitarian convoy into the Gaza Strip, delivering essential food aid aboard 59 trucks.
In a statement released Monday, JHCO reaffirmed that this initiative is part of Jordan's sustained commitment to stand by the people of Gaza during their time of need.
