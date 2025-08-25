Islamic Cultural Center Presents Weekly Programme On Qatar Radio Urdu Service

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center, in cooperation with Qatar Radio, presents the Urdu-language programme Noor wa Baseera.

The programme receives listeners' questions and aims to meet the needs of Urdu-speaking Muslims in learning about their faith, strengthening their Islamic culture, and deepening their understanding of true Islam and its sound methodology.

The programme runs for a full hour and is broadcast every Friday afternoon from 4pm 5pm. Each episode addresses around twelve questions, reflecting the strong interest in the programme.

The questions cover a wide range of topics, and the guest scholars respond in ways that are relevant to listeners' circumstances, providing accurate knowledge while taking into account community traditions.

They also aim to correct misunderstandings where necessary.

This collaboration between the Qatar Media Corporation-represented by Qatar Radio's Urdu Service-and the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs-represented by the Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center-comes as part of the state's broader efforts to ensure complementarity among its institutions, in order to meet the needs of all segments of society and enhance awareness among its members.

The Noor wa Baseera programme is a product of this cooperation, designed to serve the Urdu-speaking community, which represents one of the largest linguistic groups among Muslims of the Indian subcontinent.

Urdu is spoken widely in the region as a common means of communication, owing to various cultural factors.

Therefore, choosing the Urdu Service as a platform for providing Islamic consultations reflects the center's awareness of this reality and its commitment to addressing the community's needs.