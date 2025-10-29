UN Official: Israel Will Be Responsible For Any Violations

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

New York, October 29 (Petra) – UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk reaffirmed that the laws of war are unequivocal about the paramount importance of protecting civilians and civilian infrastructure.In a press statement issued Wednesday, he said that Israel must adhere to its obligations under international humanitarian law and will be held responsible for any violations.Türk commented on the Israeli airstrikes on Gaza the previous night, citing reports that more than 100 Palestinians were killed in a series of strikes targeting residential buildings, tents sheltering displaced persons and schools across the Gaza Strip.He described the situation as "shocking."Türk expressed alarm that the bloodshed occurred "just as the long-suffering people of Gaza were beginning to feel there was hope that the ongoing wave of violence might subside."He urged all states, particularly those with significant influence, to use every means at their disposal to ensure compliance with the ceasefire agreement.