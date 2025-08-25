Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-08-25 03:00:39
(MENAFN) The United States has authorized the sale of 3,350 extended-range air-launched cruise missiles (ERAM) to Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing American officials.

The weapons, with a strike range of up to 280 miles, are expected to be delivered within six weeks. According to the report, Ukraine will be required to obtain Pentagon approval before employing the missiles.

Although President Donald Trump has criticized his predecessor Joe Biden for providing unconditional aid to Kiev, he recently acknowledged that Ukraine “has no chance of winning” without the ability to hit targets inside Russia. Ukrainian forces have been steadily retreating throughout 2025 and are facing difficulties replenishing their manpower.

In July, Trump announced that any new US weapons transfers to Ukraine must be financed by NATO’s European members rather than Washington alone.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s main supporters in Europe, including France and Germany, continue to push for expanded arms supplies as part of future security guarantees for Kiev. Moscow, however, insists that Western military aid only blocks the path to a negotiated peace.

