Maha Govt To Develop 10 Smart Villages In Every Taluka, 3,500 In First Phase
Nearly 3,500 villages across the state will be transformed in the first phase. This announcement was made by the chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday at the launch of Satanwari Smart and Intelligent Village in Nagpur district.
The initiative has been implemented with the cooperation of the Government of Maharashtra and Nagpur District Administration in collaboration with Voice of Indian Communication Technology Enterprises (VOICE) and 24 Indian companies.
Through this initiative, Satanwari has become India's first Smart and Intelligent Village, equipped with modern technology-based services, said the government release.
“Moving towards the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, advanced technology-based services in agriculture, health, education, and other essential sectors have been made available at Satanwari village in Nagpur district. This has created a model of a prosperous village. Soon, ten villages in every taluka of Maharashtra will be developed as 'Smart' and 'Intelligent'. In the first phase, nearly 3,500 villages across the state will be transformed,” said CM Fadnavis.
Stating that this is a revolutionary step to make all essential facilities available to villagers through technology, he highlighted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, the BharatNet project was successfully implemented in villages nationwide. In Maharashtra, the MahaNet project, and now, with the help of Indian tech companies, villages will get access to 18 services such as health facilities through telemedicine, smart education with AI, smart irrigation, drone-based pesticides and fertilisers spraying, banking services on wheels, and digital surveillance.
“Farmers of Satanwari are already using drones and sensors for soil testing, spraying, and fertiliser management, reducing farming costs and improving productivity. Drinking water quality has improved, and health facilities are accessible through telemedicine. Artificial Intelligence in primary education will expose students to global knowledge. Satanwari will soon become a role model village for the entire country,” CM Fadnavis added.
He claimed that Satanwari village would soon be recognized as one of India's most progressive villages.
Revenue Minister and Nagpur district guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that following PM Modi's initiatives like Smart Cities and Digital India, CM Fadnavis has taken the ambitious decision to create Smart and Intelligent villages in Maharashtra.
He added that Rs 1,200 crore has already been sanctioned for development works in Nagpur district.
