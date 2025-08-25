World Padel Academy Sets The Stage For Future Champions With New Junior And Adult Training Academies

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Developed through WPA's own coaching system, each program is designed to bring out the best in players, open up access to the sport, and help grow a vibrant padel community.

World Padel Academy (WPA) has announced the launch of its new Junior and Adult Academies, created to make padel more accessible to aspiring players of all ages and skill levels. The initiative reflects WPA's commitment to growing a strong community around one of the world's fastest-growing sports, while fostering talent and personal development both on and off the court through its specialised coaching system and structured training model.

Tailored for children, the Junior Academy offers age-specific coaching that develops technical ability while instilling discipline, teamwork, and confidence. Sessions take place at WPA's Al Quoz facility, with young athletes grouped by age to ensure the right progression and support at every stage.

WPA already serves a thriving community of more than 20,000 players and operates 10 state-of-the-art indoor courts at its flagship Dubai venue, positioning it as a leader in making padel more inclusive and community-focused.

Running in parallel, the Adult Academy provides evening training for players of all levels who want to refine their skills, tactics, and gameplay., with each participant undergoing an initial assessment to ensure they train alongside others of similar ability.

The launch of both academies marks an important step in WPA's mission to nurture a sustainable padel ecosystem across the UAE – one that is inclusive, welcoming, and community-driven.