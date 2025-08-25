Qatar's 3X3 Teams Set For Hungary Test
Doha, Qatar: Qatar's national 3x3 basketball teams, comprising both men's and women's squads, departed for Debrecen, Hungary, to participate in the fourth stop of the U21 Nations League“Europe.”
The event gets underway tomorrow and will conclude on Wednesday. Six teams including France, the Czech Republic, Ukraine, Hungary, Romania and Qatar are taking part.
The men's team will kick off their campaign tomorrow, facing Romania and the Czech Republic in Group B matches.
Having competed in three prior stops, they currently hold second place in the overall standings.
The women's team will begin their tournament against Ukraine tomorrow, followed by a match against France.
Having earned 45 points across three previous stops, they enter the fourth stop on sixth spot.
