Canadian PM Attends Ukrainian Independence Day Calls For Ceasefire
Kyiv: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived in Kyiv on Sunday to mark Ukrainian independence day as world leaders push for an end to the war between Ukraine and Russia.
"On this Ukrainian Independence Day, and at this critical moment in their nation's history, Canada is stepping up our support and our efforts towards a just and lasting peace for Ukraine," Carney wrote on X as he touched down in the capital.
Carney was invited to Kyiv as a "special guest," to mark the occasion, Canadian broadcaster CBC reported.
Calls for ceasefire
Carney on Sunday called for a ceasefire in Ukraine during a visit to Kyiv for Independence Day celebrations as diplomatic efforts mount to end Russia's invasion.
"We need a cessation of hostilities. We need a ceasefire. We can call it a ceasefire, a truce, an armistice. That's necessary to stop the killing," Carney told reporters, speaking alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
"Canada's support for Ukraine is unwavering and we are with you every step of the way, in your fight to defend your sovereignty, and to realize your dreams for your country," Carney said in a video posted on his X account shortly after arrival in Kyiv.
His visit to the war-torn country came as Russian forces continue to make slow gains in the withering three-year conflict, with Moscow announcing Saturday that it had taken two villages in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region.
Carney's visit also comes as prospects fade for a summit between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents -- a solution championed by US President Donald Trump as part of his efforts to end the war.
Most recently, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa joined the chorus calling for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymir Zelensky.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment