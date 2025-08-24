Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

UN Urges Immediate International Action To Prevent Famine, Deaths In Gaza


2025-08-24 07:08:06
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


New York, August 24 (Petra) – The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) issued a stark warning on Saturday about the growing risk of famine in Gaza, calling for international intervention to prevent further loss of life.
In a statement published on its website, OCHA said, "This famine is man-made and the result of systematic obstruction, indifference and delays." The agency called for an immediate ceasefire, the full opening of border crossings and unrestricted humanitarian access to the besieged territory.
"This is not just a headline. These are real lives at risk," the statement added, underscoring the urgency of the situation.

MENAFN24082025000117011021ID1109969005

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search