UN Urges Immediate International Action To Prevent Famine, Deaths In Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

New York, August 24 (Petra) – The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) issued a stark warning on Saturday about the growing risk of famine in Gaza, calling for international intervention to prevent further loss of life.In a statement published on its website, OCHA said, "This famine is man-made and the result of systematic obstruction, indifference and delays." The agency called for an immediate ceasefire, the full opening of border crossings and unrestricted humanitarian access to the besieged territory."This is not just a headline. These are real lives at risk," the statement added, underscoring the urgency of the situation.