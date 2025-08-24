403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Anti-Corruption Watchdog To Host GCC Expert Cmte Talks Monday
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's anti-corruption watchdog is set to host the annual gathering of a pan-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) expert committee on Monday, which will look into national and global efforts to clamp down on corruption.
Experts and officials from anti-corruption watchdogs around the wider Gulf Arab region will assemble for the talks, presided over by Kuwait's Anti-Corruption Authority, the body's chief Abdulaziz Al-Ibrahim told the press, citing a firm "commitment" to boost transparency in efforts to fight corruption.
On the agenda for the talks, the official said it runs the gamut from anti-corruption ideologies to indicators gauging public awareness about the matter, highlighting such gatherings as instrumental in ratcheting up GCC-wide cooperation in the fight against cooperation. (end)
dd
Experts and officials from anti-corruption watchdogs around the wider Gulf Arab region will assemble for the talks, presided over by Kuwait's Anti-Corruption Authority, the body's chief Abdulaziz Al-Ibrahim told the press, citing a firm "commitment" to boost transparency in efforts to fight corruption.
On the agenda for the talks, the official said it runs the gamut from anti-corruption ideologies to indicators gauging public awareness about the matter, highlighting such gatherings as instrumental in ratcheting up GCC-wide cooperation in the fight against cooperation. (end)
dd
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment