Kuwait Anti-Corruption Watchdog To Host GCC Expert Cmte Talks Monday


2025-08-24 03:05:59
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's anti-corruption watchdog is set to host the annual gathering of a pan-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) expert committee on Monday, which will look into national and global efforts to clamp down on corruption.
Experts and officials from anti-corruption watchdogs around the wider Gulf Arab region will assemble for the talks, presided over by Kuwait's Anti-Corruption Authority, the body's chief Abdulaziz Al-Ibrahim told the press, citing a firm "commitment" to boost transparency in efforts to fight corruption.
On the agenda for the talks, the official said it runs the gamut from anti-corruption ideologies to indicators gauging public awareness about the matter, highlighting such gatherings as instrumental in ratcheting up GCC-wide cooperation in the fight against cooperation. (end)
