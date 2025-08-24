JP Nadda, Other BJP Leaders Pay Tribute To Arun Jaitley On His Death Anniversary
Accompanying Nadda were Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Dharmendra Pradhan, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, Members of Parliament Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Yogendra Chandolia, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Bansuri Swaraj, and MLAs Satish Upadhyay, Anil Sharma, Neeraj Basoya, and Shikha Roy.
Also present was BJP Office Secretary Brajesh Rai, among others, who all offered floral tributes.
On this occasion, Sangeeta Jaitley, the wife of the late Arun Jaitley, and their son Rohan Jaitley, along with other family members, were also present.
Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also paid homage, stating, "Warmly remembering Arun Jaitley ji on his Punya Tithi. His warmth, generosity and commitment to the nation's progress remain a guiding example."
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a post on X, said, "Remembering Arun Jaitley Ji on his Punyatithi. A leader with a sharp intellect and an effective orator, Jaitley Ji contributed to strengthening the nation's governance for the welfare of the people and dedicated himself to propagating the BJP's ideals and vision. His unwavering commitment to public service will continue to inspire young leaders and policymakers."
'Padma Vibhushan' Arun Jaitley, born on December 28, 1952, in Delhi to a Punjabi family that migrated from Lahore during Partition, was a Supreme Court attorney before rising as one of the BJP's most prominent leaders.
He served as Union Finance Minister from 2014 to 2019 during the first term of the Modi government. His tenure was marked by several landmark economic reforms, though his term was cut short by health complications.
After undergoing multiple surgeries and battling prolonged illness, Jaitley passed away on August 23, 2019.
