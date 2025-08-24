Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
QSE Index Closes Lower

2025-08-24 02:15:05
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index closed Sunday's trading lower by 19.93 points, or 0.18 percent, to close at 11,322.64 points.

During the session, 114,736,281 shares, valued at QR 263,283,301.142, were traded in 12,153 transactions across all sectors.

The session saw the shares of 30 companies rise, while 18 companies' shares declined, and three companies maintained their previous closing prices.

Market capitalization at the end of the trading session amounted to QR 674,609,826,540.242, compared to QR 675,720,483,671.815 in the previous session.

