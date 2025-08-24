Ujjain To Host Global Spiritual Tourism Conclave On Aug 27

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Aug 24 (IANS) The temple town of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, steeped in myth and devotion, is preparing to host a gathering the second Global Spiritual Conclave on August 27.

The conclave will welcome spiritual thinkers, tourism leaders, and policymakers from across the country and beyond for the Second Global Spiritual Tourism Conclave -- a day devoted to exploring how faith, heritage, and modern innovation can shape the future of travel.

It will be the 2nd“Global Spiritual Conclave: Rooh-Mantic” organised by the PHDCCI in collaboration with the Department of Tourism. Industry leaders from hospitality, aviation, and technology will join discussions.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Spiritual Leader Gauranga Das Prabhu will participate in the conclave, said a senior government official.

The event, organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism and the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will attend as chief guest, while spiritual leader Gauranga Das Prabhu is set to deliver the keynote address, offering a contemplative lens through which the day's discussions will unfold.

Among the highlights is the unveiling of a new report titled Faith & Flow: Navigating Crowds in India's Sacred Spaces, a collaborative effort between PHDCCI and KPMG.

The report promises to shed light on the challenges and opportunities of managing spiritual tourism in India's most revered destinations.

The conclave will feature a government–industry roundtable chaired by the Chief Minister, where infrastructure, hospitality, and cultural preservation will take centre-stage.

Thematic sessions will range from the economic lifeblood of temple towns to the digital transformation of spiritual experiences.

Topics include the role of wellness in spiritual journeys, the cultural gravity of the Jyotirlinga circuit, and the evolving intersection of faith and technology.

Delegates will also embark on guided visits to“Shri Mahakaleshwar” and“Kal Bhairav” temples, immersing themselves in the spiritual pulse of Ujjain.

With support from partners like IRCTC, Sri Mandir App, E-Factor Experiences, and leading hospitality and tourism associations, the conclave is more than a conference -- it is a reflection of India's growing commitment to honouring its spiritual legacy while embracing the future.