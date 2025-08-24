403
Germany’s Natural Gas Reserves Plunge to Record Low
(MENAFN) Germany’s natural gas reserves are alarmingly low compared to previous years, raising urgent questions about the country’s ability to maintain energy security if a severe winter strikes.
Official figures reveal that as of Monday, Germany’s gas storage was filled to just 67%, sparking warnings from opposition parties about looming supply challenges.
“The gas storage facilities in Germany are at historically low levels, even compared to neighboring countries,” Michael Kellner of the opposition Green Party stated to a public broadcaster. “I don't want to cause panic, but it worries me that supply security might not be guaranteed during a very, very cold winter.”
This 67% figure marks a steep drop from past years when the Bundesnetzagentur, Germany’s energy regulator, recorded storage levels at 75% in 2022, 90% in 2023, and nearly 92% in 2024 for the same period.
Germany’s current storage also trails well behind neighboring European states, with France and Poland both nearing 80%, Austria at 77%, and Belgium leading at 92%.
Despite these alarming statistics, the German Economy and Energy Ministry sought to minimize fears of an imminent gas shortage.
“Unlike in previous years, we currently have four floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals available for supply,” a ministry spokesperson told media. “The terminals ensure a very flexible possibility to import gas throughout the year. This has relatively reduced the attractiveness of gas storage,” she explained.
Before the Russia-Ukraine conflict erupted in 2022, Russia supplied nearly 55% of Germany’s natural gas and 35% of its crude oil. Germany quickly joined Western sanctions against Moscow and announced plans to end dependence on Russian energy, effectively halting nearly all Russian gas imports following the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines in September 2022.
Germany has since turned to alternative suppliers like Norway, the Netherlands, and Belgium. While these sources are more expensive, they supply gas via major LNG ports in Belgium and the Netherlands, with the fuel then transported into Germany through established pipeline networks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
