Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Moldova Marks Historic Milestone With First National Aircraft

Moldova Marks Historic Milestone With First National Aircraft


2025-08-24 08:11:18
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Moldova has produced its first nationally assembled aircraft, marking a historic step for the country's aviation industry, Azernews reports.

The Vans RV-7A aircraft has successfully completed test flights in Moldova, the Civil Aviation Administration of Moldova reported. The aircraft is designed for non-commercial sports, recreational, and personal training flights, reflecting a focus on civilian aviation development.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu attended the presentation of the aircraft, underscoring the significance of this achievement for the country's technological and aviation capabilities.

MENAFN24082025000195011045ID1109968076

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search