Moldova Marks Historic Milestone With First National Aircraft

Moldova has produced its first nationally assembled aircraft, marking a historic step for the country's aviation industry.

The Vans RV-7A aircraft has successfully completed test flights in Moldova, the Civil Aviation Administration of Moldova reported. The aircraft is designed for non-commercial sports, recreational, and personal training flights, reflecting a focus on civilian aviation development.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu attended the presentation of the aircraft, underscoring the significance of this achievement for the country's technological and aviation capabilities.