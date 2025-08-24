Moldova Marks Historic Milestone With First National Aircraft
The Vans RV-7A aircraft has successfully completed test flights in Moldova, the Civil Aviation Administration of Moldova reported. The aircraft is designed for non-commercial sports, recreational, and personal training flights, reflecting a focus on civilian aviation development.
Moldovan President Maia Sandu attended the presentation of the aircraft, underscoring the significance of this achievement for the country's technological and aviation capabilities.
