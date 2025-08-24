Coinex Wraps Up Coinfest Asia 2025: Empowering Web3 Connections And Community Growth

HONG KONG, Aug. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinEx , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, made a strong impact at Coinfest Asia 2025 , one of Southeast Asia's most anticipated crypto and Web3 gatherings. This year, CoinEx participated as an event sponsor and hosted the exclusive “ CoinEx Pulsepoint ” side event, reinforcing its role as a global force driving the future of Web3.

CoinEx at Coinfest Asia 2025: The Birthplace for Innovative Dialogue

CoinEx's presence at Coinfest Asia 2025 drew significant attention. CoinEx representatives engaged with developers, traders, and investors from around the world, sparking discussions on the latest market trends, DeFi, and the evolving role of Web3 technologies. Echoing the theme of Coinfest Asia 2025, to blur the lines between digital innovation and everyday life, CoinEx brought a new force to Web3 development.









CoinEx Pulsepoint: An Exclusive Side Event for Networking and Ideas

On August 22 , CoinEx hosted CoinEx Pulsepoint at Coinfest Asia's Social House - an exclusive side event that combined thought-provoking talks with dynamic networking opportunities.

Industry professionals, builders, and community members came together to exchange knowledge, strengthen connections, and explore new opportunities for collaboration.

The event highlighted CoinEx's dedication to creating spaces for innovation and partnerships can thrive. Attendees praised the balance between structured discussions and informal networking, which fostered both professional insights and genuine community connections.









Looking Ahead: CoinEx's Vision for the Future

CoinEx's participation in Coinfest Asia 2025 underscores its long-term commitment to community-building and advancing blockchain adoption worldwide. Guided by its positioning as“Your Crypto Trading Expert,” CoinEx continues to empower users and strengthen its role as a trusted partner in the global crypto ecosystem.







Looking forward, CoinEx remains focused on expanding its ecosystem, delivering secure trading experiences, and driving the next wave of Web3 growth.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is an award-winning cryptocurrency exchange designed with users in mind. Since its launch by the industry-leading mining pool ViaBTC, the platform has been one of the earliest crypto exchanges to release proof-of-reserves to protect 100% of user assets. CoinEx provides over 1400 coins, supported by professional-grade features and services, for its 10+ million users across 200+ countries and regions. CoinEx is also home to its native token, CET, incentivizing user activities while empowering its ecosystem.

