Zelensky:“We Are Building Ukraine Strong And Powerful Enough To Live In Security And Peace”

“We are building a Ukraine strong and powerful enough to live in security and peace. So that here, on this square, on our Independence Square, beneath our flags, on our land, our children and grandchildren will celebrate Independence Day. In peace. In calm. With confidence in the future. With respect. And with gratitude to all those who defended Ukraine in this war for Independence. To those who endured, who prevailed, who gained victory,” Zelensky said.

He emphasized that such a goal is worth living for.“This is what we stand for,” the head of state added.

Zelensky also stressed that Ukraine will never again in history be forced into the kind of shame that the Russians call a“compromise.”

“We need a just peace. Our future will be decided by us alone. And the world knows it. And the world respects it. Respects Ukraine. Treats Ukraine as an equal,” the President highlighted.

According to him, this is exactly the kind of Ukraine he represented a week ago in the United States.

“Today, both the U.S. and Europe agree: Ukraine has not yet fully won, but it will certainly not lose. Ukraine has secured its independence. Ukraine is not a victim; it is a fighter. Ukraine does not beg; it offers. Alliance and partnership. The best army in Europe. Advanced defense technologies. Experience in resilience. We say: 'We need the EU.' And we do. But the EU needs us just as much. And everyone acknowledges this. And this is how Ukraine is seen – not as a poor relative, but as a strong ally,” Zelensky stated.

He assured that Ukraine will gain a stable, reliable, lasting peace.

“Ukraine will achieve it because it will receive security guarantees – so strong that the thought of attacking Ukraine would never cross anyone's mind. This is not just our goal – it is exactly what we want and must pass on as a legacy to our children and grandchildren: a strong Ukraine, an equal Ukraine, a European Ukraine, an independent Ukraine,” the head of state stressed.

As reported, on Sunday, August 24, Ukraine celebrates the 34th anniversary of its Declaration of Independence. The holiday was established in honor of the adoption by the Verkhovna Rada of the Ukrainian SSR on August 24, 1991, of the Act of Declaration of Independence of Ukraine - a political and legal document that affirmed the new status of the state. This status was finally secured by the nationwide referendum on December 1, 1991, when 90.32% of citizens supported independence. This year, for the fourth time, Ukraine marks its most important national holiday under conditions of the full-scale war unleashed by Russia against the Ukrainian people.