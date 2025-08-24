403
Taiwanese Voters Block Second Recall Vote Against Opposition Lawmakers
(MENAFN) Taiwanese voters decisively blocked recall efforts against seven opposition lawmakers on Saturday, maintaining their legislative seats and continuing political stability for now. Meanwhile, a referendum to restart the island’s sole remaining nuclear reactor received majority support but failed to meet the stringent legal requirement to become binding.
The seven legislators from the Kuomintang (KMT) party successfully fended off recall bids that, if passed, would have cut their terms short. This result echoes a similar vote in July, when attempts to remove 24 KMT lawmakers and a Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) mayor were also rejected by the electorate.
Opposition forces hold a majority in Taiwan’s local legislature, placing President William Lai Ching-at’s administration in a precarious position as it relies on opposition backing to push through key policies.
Saturday’s vote also included a referendum on restarting the Maanshan nuclear power plant in Pingtung County, a measure proposed by the TPP. Although over 4.3 million voters supported the initiative, it fell short of the more than 5 million votes needed to pass under Taiwan’s current laws.
Voter turnout registered below 30%, marking the lowest participation rate since the 2017 revision of Taiwan’s Referendum Act.
Both the KMT and TPP interpreted the combined results as evidence of increasing public endorsement for nuclear energy and growing discontent with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).
KMT chair Eric Chu pledged to implement reforms targeting the economy and governance, while TPP leader Huang Kuo-chang urged President Lai to focus on fostering national unity instead of engaging in partisan disputes.
