Trump to announce major decision on Ukraine’s war next week
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Friday he plans to announce a major decision regarding the Ukraine conflict within the next two weeks, contingent on the positions of both Moscow and Kiev. He has been advocating for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky following his recent meetings with them in Alaska and Washington.
Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump told reporters, “I think over the next two weeks, we’re going to find out which way it’s going to go.” Asked about the timing, he added that clarity should come soon on whether Russia and Ukraine will hold direct talks. “We’re going to see whether or not they have a meeting … But I’ll know in two weeks what I’m going to do. It’s going to be a very important decision.”
Trump said his decision could involve imposing “massive sanctions” or tariffs, or taking a hands-off approach and saying, “it’s your fight.” He previously suggested a possible three-way summit following a Putin-Zelensky meeting, noting that Zelensky “has to show some flexibility.”
Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Kiev has shown little interest in a lasting peace, citing Zelensky aide Mikhail Podoliak, who said Ukraine would aim to reclaim any territories “de facto” ceded to Russia in a peace deal and pursue joining a military alliance, even if not NATO.
