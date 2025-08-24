Saudi: Indian Expat On Exit Ban Flies Home After Surviving Accident, Says Embassy
An Indian expat who had been hospitalised in Saudi Arabia for the past four months after a serious accident is finally heading home on Saturday (August 23).
In a statement posted on social media platform X, the Indian Embassy announced the return of Shavej Hamid, an Indian national who had been undergoing treatment in the Kingdom since the accident.Recommended For You Start school right with a dental visit that builds confidence and healthy smiles
"We are pleased to share that Mr. Shavej Hamid, who had been hospitalised in for four months following an accident, is returning to India today to reunite with his family," the embassy said in a statement.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Shavej's return was far from straightforward. In addition to his medical ordeal, he faced an exit ban due to significant outstanding dues. The embassy stepped in to negotiate a resolution, managing to secure a waiver of most of the financial liabilities.
Check out the embassy's statement below:
They also facilitated the payment of the remaining government fines that were obstructing his exit.
"During his hospitalisation, we closely coordinated with the medical authorities to ensure he received proper care and treatment," the embassy added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment