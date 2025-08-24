Saudi: Indian Expat On Exit Ban Flies Home After Surviving Accident, Says Embassy

An Indian expat who had been hospitalised in Saudi Arabia for the past four months after a serious accident is finally heading home on Saturday (August 23).

In a statement posted on social media platform X, the Indian Embassy announced the return of Shavej Hamid, an Indian national who had been undergoing treatment in the Kingdom since the accident.

"We are pleased to share that Mr. Shavej Hamid, who had been hospitalised in for four months following an accident, is returning to India today to reunite with his family," the embassy said in a statement.

Shavej's return was far from straightforward. In addition to his medical ordeal, he faced an exit ban due to significant outstanding dues. The embassy stepped in to negotiate a resolution, managing to secure a waiver of most of the financial liabilities.

They also facilitated the payment of the remaining government fines that were obstructing his exit.

"During his hospitalisation, we closely coordinated with the medical authorities to ensure he received proper care and treatment," the embassy added.