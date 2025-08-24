Relatively Hot Weather Sunday, Cooler Days Ahead

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 24 (Petra) -- Sunday's weather will be relatively hot across most regions, while hotter conditions are expected in the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Northwesterly winds will be moderate, picking up at times and causing dust in desert areas.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, temperatures will dip slightly on Monday, bringing typical summer conditions to most parts of the Kingdom, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will remain hot. Winds will continue to blow from the northwest at moderate speeds, occasionally becoming active.On Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather will remain generally typical for the season across much of the country, with hot conditions persisting in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Moderate northwesterly winds are forecast throughout.For Sunday, temperatures are expected to range between 35 C and 21 C in East Amman, 33 C and 19 C in West Amman, 31 C and 17 C in the northern highlands, and 30 C and 15 C in the Sharah highlands. In the Badia, highs will reach 39 C with lows around 21 C, while the plains will record 35 C / 20 C. The northern Jordan Valley will see 41 C / 24 C, the southern Jordan Valley 42 C / 28 C, the Dead Sea 41 C / 27 C, and Aqaba 42 C / 27 C