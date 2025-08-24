HTX Proudly Announces Justin Sun Named Innovator Of The Year At Asia Fintech Awards 2025
As one of the most visionary leaders in the crypto space, Justin Sun has played a pivotal role in the continued expansion of the TRON ecosystem and the public listing of TRON Inc. As Advisor to HTX, he has helped drive significant growth in both user acquisition and trading volume, reinforcing HTX's position as a top-tier exchange platform.
In April, Justin Sun became the fourth crypto entrepreneur since CZ, SBF, and Brian Armstrong to appear on the global cover of Forbes, bringing mainstream visibility to the crypto industry. In August, he completed a historic spaceflight aboard Blue Origin, carrying the Web3 narrative beyond Earth's atmosphere-an act that symbolizes both technological ambition and the limitless future of decentralized innovation.
About HTX
Founded in 2013, HTX (formerly Huobi) has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.
As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.
To learn more about HTX, please visit or HTX Square . For further inquiries, please contact ... .
