Kazakhstan, France Deepen Dialogue On Trade And Economic Cooperation
In the course of the conversation, the parties noted the positive dynamics of bilateral relations and agreed to work on the further development of trade and economic cooperation, as well as exchanged views on issues of the international agenda on the eve of the 80th anniversary of the UN.
By the end of 2024, the volume of mutual trade between Kazakhstan and France reached $5.5 billion, an increase of 31 percent. From 2005 through 2024, the volume of French direct investment in the Kazakh economy amounted to $20 billion.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment