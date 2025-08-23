Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kazakhstan, France Deepen Dialogue On Trade And Economic Cooperation

2025-08-23 07:07:57
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 23. Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and France's President Emmanuel Macron engaged in a telephone discussion, during which the two sides agreed to work on further developing trade and economic cooperation, Trend reports via the press service of Kazakhstan's President.

In the course of the conversation, the parties noted the positive dynamics of bilateral relations and agreed to work on the further development of trade and economic cooperation, as well as exchanged views on issues of the international agenda on the eve of the 80th anniversary of the UN.

By the end of 2024, the volume of mutual trade between Kazakhstan and France reached $5.5 billion, an increase of 31 percent. From 2005 through 2024, the volume of French direct investment in the Kazakh economy amounted to $20 billion.

