Returnees In Kandahar Strive To Create Jobs, Seek Support

KANDAHAR CITY (Pajhwok): A number of returnees in southern Kandahar province who have established small businesses are urging the government to support them so they can expand their operations and generate jobs for others.

Every day, dozens of families return to Afghanistan from Iran and Pakistan. About two weeks ago, the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) said that in the past three months, nearly 1.8 million Afghans had been deported from Iran, around 185,000 from Pakistan, and more than 5,000 from Turkey.

One returnee, Obaidullah, returned from Pakistan a few months ago and has since opened a small soap-making workshop in Kandahar city, the provincial capital.

“I am currently producing soap in a rented house as I do not have a proper workplace due to limited resources. My total investment is 600,000 afghanis. I produce up to 50 kilograms of powdered soap and around 300 bars of hard soap daily,” he said.

He explained that four of his sons assist him, but profits remain limited.

“At present, I only earn enough to cover rent and household expenses, with nothing left beyond that. The quality of our soap is better than imported products. Our aim is to make our national production successful and expand the business,” he added.

Obaidullah, who learned the craft in Pakistan, hopes that increasing production capacity will allow him to employ more people.

His 14-year-old son, Mohammad Hanif, who helps turn powdered soap into solid bars using a manual machine, said output was very low with their current equipment.

“With a manual machine, production is limited. If we had an electric machine, we could produce hundreds of bars per hour,” he said, adding that he wished to continue his education alongside his work.

Like Obaidullah, many other returnees have started small businesses or trades immediately upon their return and are now running their own livelihoods.

Abdul Karim, deported from Pakistan with his family a year and a half ago, has opened a tailoring shop in the 4th municipal district of Kandahar city, employing four trainees.

“I worked as a tailor in Karachi for 15 years. When I came back home, I used my small savings to buy a few machines and hire apprentices. Now I run my own business and make a living. I am satisfied with my work,” he said.

He added that his shop's income was sufficient to cover house rent, children's school fees, and daily expenses, but with support in acquiring electric machines and tools, he could employ more young people.

Another returnee, Niamatullah, who had worked in the auto parts sector in Pakistan, returned to Kandahar with his family a year ago.

“I was an apprentice in an auto parts shop in Peshawar. When I came back home, I started the same work here. I import spare parts from abroad and make a small profit. This is the only work I know,” he said.

Jawed Ahmad, who returned from Quetta, has experience repairing electrical appliances and now works as a labourer in a factory in Kandahar.

“I work eight to ten hours a day and earn between 12,000 and 15,000 afghanis a month, depending on the workload. Although the pay is not much, I am happy to be working in my own country and providing for my family,” he said.

Ahmad hopes to save enough capital to open his own factory for manufacturing electrical appliances, thereby creating jobs for others.

Economic experts emphasise that returnees with trades and technical skills are valuable for Afghanistan's economy.

Economist Asadullah Sadat said:“Returnees who possess skills do not rely on the government or aid to support their families. They can earn their own income. Their expertise also plays an important role in boosting domestic production, as many apply experience gained abroad.

“If the government and relevant institutions provide them with small loans, equipment and marketing support, it will not only reduce unemployment but also increase local production and decrease reliance on imports. In the long run, this will be vital for Afghanistan's economic growth and improving people's livelihoods.”

Officials from the Kandahar Chamber of Industry and Mines praised the efforts of returnees, saying they had provided advice and introduced them to factories.

Syed Sarwar Amani, head of the Chamber, said:“We advise those with industrial experience and introduce them to factories that require their expertise. The government and relevant institutions must support them so they can continue their industrial activities.”

Officials from the provincial Refugees and Repatriation Department said they were working to identify returnees with industrial experience and introduce them to relevant institutions for employment, while utilising their skills.

Maulvi Niamatullah, head of refugee registration at the department, said:“We have referred many experienced individuals to factories and institutions so that their skills are used and they are provided with work opportunities.”

