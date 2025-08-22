AIMA's Santa Monica E-Bike Wins 2025 Paris DNA Design Award, Empowering The Next E-Bike Upgrade

MENAFN - GetNews) Recently, the 2025 Paris DNA Design Awards announced its winners' list. The Santa Monica electric bike, an E-bike model from AIMA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD., a leading electric two-wheeler company, was honored with an Honorable Mention.

The DNA Paris Design Awards attracts a multitude of groundbreaking and creative designs from around the world in each edition. As an award-winning representative in the e-bike field, AIMA shows the comprehensive upgrade of this emerging market segment with its Santa Monica model.

Driven by the growing demand for green mobility and continuous technological innovation, e-bikes have become an instrumental alternative to fuel-powered transport for short-distance commuting due to their eco-friendly and flexible characteristics. They are gradually evolving from commuting tools into multi-functional partners in the U.S.

Santa Monica's design inspiration comes from the West Coast American lifestyle and local cultural symbols like Route 66. The model strikes a balance between first-class performance and streamlined appearance. Furthermore, the Santa Monica is equipped with a high-power yet lightweight 750W urban motor, specifically developed for AIMA's e-bike products by Bafang Motor for the first time. This upgrade fully meets daily commuting, free riding, and leisure fitness needs.

AIMA Santa Monica's winning the HONORABLE MENTION at the 2025 Paris DNA Design Awards fully demonstrates AIMA Technology's firm commitment to providing high-end electric mobility solutions for global consumers and promoting new standards for sustainable travel.