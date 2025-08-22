Alfalfa Hay Market Poised For Growth, Expected To Hit USD 36.22 Billion By 2032
|
Event
|
Description and Impact
|
Dairy Industry Expansion in Asia-Pacific
|
|
Organic and Sustainable Farming
|
|
Technological Advancements in Agriculture
|
Competitor Insights
Key companies in the alfalfa hay market report:
- Alfalfa Monegros SL
- Al Dahra ACX Global Inc.
- Anderson Hay & Grain Inc.
- Border Valley
- Bailey Farms
- Coaba
- Glenvar Hay
- Cubeit Hay Company
- Green Prairie International
- Gruppo Carli
- M&C Hay
- Grupo Osés
- Hay USA
- Haykingdom Inc.
- Oregon Hay Products, Inc.
- Los Venteros SC
- Riverina (Australia) Pty Ltd
- Legal Alfalfa Products Ltd.
- Standlee Hay Company
- SL Follen Company
Key Developments
In September 2024, Renovo Seed launched eight elite alfalfa varieties as well as three of its famous AlfaGrass mixes as a part of its 2025 product lineup. These products are intended to meet forage needs of farmers and ranchers.
In May 2024, premium hay producer HayDay launched two new pet-focused products in the United Kingdom: Sweet & Munchy Ryegrass Hay and Coarse & Crunchy Alfalfa Hay.
Market Segmentation
-
Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn & KT, 2020 - 2032)
-
Bales
Pellets
Cubes
-
Daily Animal Feed
Poultry Feed
Horse Feed
Others
-
North America
U.S.
Canada
-
Brazil
Argentina
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
-
Germany
U.K.
Spain
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
-
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
-
GCC Countries
Israel
Rest of Middle East & Africa
