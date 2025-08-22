Introducing The INSPIRE 2 And Metroy Series: Versatile And Precise 3D Scanners

- Revopoint TeamCA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- We're excited to officially pre-launch the INSPIRE 2 and MetroY Series, the newest additions to our 3D scanner lineup. Built for creators, engineers, and professionals seeking portability, accuracy, and simplified scanning workflows, these devices embody our commitment to making 3D technology accessible.- INSPIRE 2: The Go-Anywhere 3D Scanner for CreatorsINSPIRE 2 3D Scanner is our solution to the need for an effortless yet precise scanning experience. Compact and weighing only 450 grams, its reliable performance of up to 0.03 mm precision and 0.05mm+ 0.1mm × L (m) volumetric accuracy makes it an invaluable tool for capturing medium-sized objects for design, 3D printing, heritage documentation, and more.Blending structured infrared light and multi-line infrared lasers, INSPIRE 2 captures dark or shiny surfaces, even outdoors, in lighting up to 20,000 lux. With a 30% larger scanning area, improved tracking, faster scans, and an optical zoom (1.5x and 2x), INSPIRE 2 is ready to deal with complex scans.Built-in Wi-Fi 6, optional Power Bank Handle, and real-time screen sharing allow for untethered, on-the-go scanning to meet the need for flexible workflows.- MetroY Series: Engineered for Accuracy, Built for Demanding WorkflowsDesigned for professionals, the MetroY 3D Scanner and MetroY Pro 3D Scanner are our most advanced handheld 3D scanners yet. Supports scanner-to-PC wireless connections, providing greater freedom of movement when scanning and enabling a scanner-to-PC-to-mobile device streaming system. Using multi-line blue laser scanning technology, both models deliver up to 0.01 mm precision and volumetric accuracy of 0.02 + 0.04 mm × L (m), making them ideal for high-demand applications in aerospace, automotive inspection, reverse engineering, and more.The MetroY offers three versatile handheld laser modes, and the MetroY Pro boosts that to five, including full-field structured blue light scanning capable of marker-free capture of feature-rich objects at up to 7 million points per second. The Pro also supports an automated Dual-Axis Turntable for ultra-detailed scans.With thirty (MetroY) and thirty-four (Pro) blue laser cross lines, high-resolution texture mapping, and advanced parallel and single line scanning modes for fine details such as grooves and cavities, the MetroY Series gives you the power to digitize complex geometries with confidence.-Software That Works With YouFree, powerful, and easy-to-use software comes with every Revopoint scanner. Built from the ground up based on user feedback, our software offers an intuitive workflow from scanning to editing and exporting, all within a single, streamlined platform. Our latest upgrades enhance the user interface, improve tracking algorithms, and provide even more flexible post-processing tools to simplify your workflow.- Pre-Orders Now With Exclusive Launch DiscountsINSPIRE 2 is available for $459, while MetroY and MetroY Pro are priced at $1319 and $1759, respectively. Pre-order from August 20 to September 10, with the MetroY Pro available until September 20.Early adopters can enjoy an 8% discount on INSPIRE 2 and 10% off both MetroY models during the pre-order period.

