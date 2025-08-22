Big Kid Circus Brings The Spectacular Kingdom Of Kong Tour To Milton Keynes Xscape

MENAFN - GetNews)



"“Kingdom of Kong is one of our most ambitious productions yet,” said Julia for Big Kid Circus.“We've combined the magic of traditional circus acts with modern spectacle, from trapeze artistry and globe motorbike stunts to our incredible animatronic gorilla. It's pure family entertainment at its best.”"Big Kid Circus, one of the UK's most loved travelling circuses, is thrilled to announce that its latest production, Kingdom of Kong, will be coming to Xscape Milton Keynes (MK9 3XS) for a special four-day run from Thursday 28th August to Sunday 31st August 2025.

With tickets starting at just £9.99, this breathtaking show offers unforgettable, affordable entertainment for the whole family - the perfect way to round off the summer holidays.

The Kingdom of Kong tour transports audiences into a world of wonder and adventure, headlined by a towering animatronic gorilla that promises to amaze spectators of all ages. Alongside this star attraction, audiences can expect jaw-dropping acrobatics, dazzling aerial performances, and adrenaline-fuelled stunts designed to keep everyone on the edge of their seats.

Highlights include:



The Globe of Death – gravity-defying motorbike stunts inside a steel sphere

High-flying trapeze artists and daring aerialists

World-class jugglers and clowns bringing laughter and joy The incredible animatronic Kong that steals the show



Big Kid Circus has been touring the UK for more than 18 years, renowned for delivering spectacular shows while keeping ticket prices affordable for families. This special Milton Keynes stop at Xscape is set to be a highlight of the summer, offering four days of fun, thrills, and unforgettable memories.

The on-site Box Office will open from Tuesday 26th August 2025, 10am – 8pm daily , giving families the chance to secure tickets in advance.

Show Dates: Xscape Milton Keynes (MK9 3XS) Thursday 28th August – Sunday 31st August 2025

Early booking is strongly advised as tickets are expected to sell quickly.

To book tickets or learn more about the Kingdom of Kong tour, visit: