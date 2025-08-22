Exes Isha Malviya & Abhishek Kumar's Entry In 'Pati Patni Aur Panga' Leaves Fans Speculating
Their entry into "Pati Patni Aur Panga" has reignited the curiosity of the viewers as to what these two are up to now.
The duo will also reunite with their 'Bigg Boss 17' housemate Munawar Faruqui, who is co-hosting the show alongside actress Sonali Bendre.
Speaking about entering the show, Isha said, "Life has a strange way of bringing people back into each other's orbit. Abhishek and I have shared chapters that people have seen unfold on screen and off it... But this is a new stage, a new test. While I won't reveal what the audiences are in for with our entry in 'Pati Patni Aur Panga', I do know that they will see a side of us they've never seen before."
Abhishek added, "Isha and I have had a journey full of highs, lows, and conflict in front of the world. Walking into this show together was all about surprising the viewers. 'Pati Patni Aur Panga' is about to get a huge twist, and it's going to be super memorable."
For those who do not know, Isha and Abhishek first met on the sets of their television show "Udaariyaan". Their on-screen romance soon spilled into real lives.
However, before their stint in "Bigg Boss 17", the couple ended up going their separate ways, and Isha started dating Samarth Jurel, who also participated in the reality show.
Their presence in the 'Bigg Boss' house together resulted in explosive dynamics- leading to fiery clashes and some fleeting moments of vulnerability.
"Pati Patni Aur Panga" airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM, only on COLORS.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment