Dreamliner Luxury Coaches Secures Growth Investment From BBH Capital Partners And Welcomes Troy Clair, CEO Of Clair Global, To The Company Board Of Directors

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With the BBHCP investment and Clair Global partnership,(Partner of BBH and Co-Manager of BBHCP),(Principal of BBH and Co-Manager of BBHCP), and(CEO of Clair Global) will join Dreamliner's Board of Directors. Their combined expertise and industry relationships strengthen Dreamliner's industry influence while providing strategic insight, operational capabilities, and capital to accelerate the company's expansion beyond touring coaches.

Recently ranked #100 on this year's Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America, Dreamliner is well-positioned to set new benchmarks in entertainment touring logistics. The addition of BBH's expertise and Clair Global's unmatched industry perspective ensures Dreamliner can further scale operations and enhance client offerings to meet the growing demand across entertainment and other industries.

"This is a pivotal moment for our company," says Dreamliner Founder and CEO Rich Thomson. "Adding seasoned experts and a strategic presence to our Board not only strengthens our financial position and industry relationships, but also expands our operational capabilities, further enhancing the experience for our clients and accelerating our expansion beyond artist coach leasing."

Grounded in a decades-long track record of partnering with founder-owned, growth-stage companies, BBHCP will bring significant capital and financial, operational, and strategic resources to Dreamliner. The BBHCP team has deep experience in helping scale founder-owned businesses that operate in attractive, growth-oriented sectors in North America.

Brad Langer commented, "The tailwinds for continued growth in the live entertainment industry are compelling and the investment in Dreamliner marks an exciting opportunity to partner with a high-caliber, owner-managed business that is poised for significant growth."

Matt Salsbury added, "Rich and the Dreamliner team have built the leading provider of luxury coaches and logistics services to the entertainment and music touring industry. We look forward to partnering with the company to pursue both organic growth opportunities as well as acquisitions as they continue to expand in music and other industries."

Clair Global contributes decades of operational expertise in live event technology, logistics, and production. In his role as Board member, Troy Clair brings unparalleled operational insight and industry connections to bear and is excited to welcome Dreamliner into the Rock Lititz Community.

"The Dreamliner team is led by first-rate business acumen and a clear passion to consistently exceed customer service beyond expectation. As the largest entertainment coach and trucking operation in the world, and with many shared clients, the next and exciting chapter of their business will make for an even stronger future in the luxury travel and transport sector," says Troy Clair.

For more information on Dreamliner Luxury Coaches, visit or follow @dreamlinercoaches .

ABOUT DREAMLINER LUXURY COACHES

Headquartered in Nashville, TN, Dreamliner is the leading provider of upscale and customized coaches and full-service event transportation logistics for the entertainment industry. With its recent acquisition of Shomotion and Show Pro, Dreamliner now offers comprehensive event transportation logistics for music concerts and motion picture productions, theatrical events, and festivals across North America. Clients include the music industry's biggest artists such as Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Elton John, as well as Fortune 500 companies. Dreamliner's expert design team crafts custom layouts for its state-of-the-art coaches and outfits each with luxurious touches tailored to a client's unique needs and personal taste. Dreamliner Luxury Coaches are designed and crafted at its Nashville headquarters and provide coach services across the US from its additional facilities in Denver, CO, Fontana, CA, and Lititz, PA.

ABOUT BBH CAPITAL PARTNERS

BBH Capital Partners (BBHCP) provides friendly capital solutions to growth-oriented middle-market businesses with a focus on providing the first institutional equity capital to founder-, family-, and/or management-owned companies. A flexible investment mandate gives BBHCP the ability to act as a control or non-control investor and to structure investments as a combination of equity and subordinated debt securities as needed. BBHCP targets platform investments between $50 million and $150 million and the capital is used to support a variety of transactions, including management or leveraged buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations, buy-and-build strategies, and acquisitions.

ABOUT CLAIR GLOBAL

Building on almost 60 years of experience, Clair Global is renowned for deploying and developing technologies that elevate the human experience at events and in spaces around the world. With a steadfast commitment to tirelessly exceed client expectations, Clair Global is represented by dozens of powerful brands spanning geographical locations worldwide and serves a diverse range of clients and expansive markets.

