Sodium Thiosulphate Prices: Global Trend And Market Insights For Q2 2025



India: US$ 900/MT

China: US$ 450/MT

USA: US$ 1650/MT Germany: US$ 1450/ MT

Regional Prices Movement:



India: In India, sodium thiosulphate prices reflected moderate fluctuations during Q2 2025. Market dynamics were shaped by steady demand from textile processing, water treatment, and photographic industries. Domestic production levels remained stable, though variations in sulfur feedstock costs and regional transport charges influenced overall pricing trends across the quarter.

China: In China, sodium thiosulphate prices remained relatively lower compared to other regions, supported by large-scale domestic production capacity. Competitive pricing was further driven by ample feedstock availability and reduced export offers. However, fluctuations in industrial consumption, particularly from chemical and dyeing applications, added some short-term variability in the market.

USA: In the USA, sodium thiosulphate prices were comparatively higher, underpinned by strong demand from pharmaceutical, water treatment, and gold extraction industries. Limited local supply, reliance on imports, and elevated freight and logistics costs contributed to firm market sentiment. Energy expenses and regulatory compliance also played a role in shaping pricing patterns. Germany: In Germany, sodium thiosulphate prices reflected a balanced trend, supported by consistent demand from chemical processing and environmental treatment sectors. Market sentiment was influenced by supply flows within Europe, energy tariffs, and labor costs. Currency exchange movements and import dependencies added further layers of complexity to overall pricing dynamics.

Get the Real-Time Prices Analysis: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sodium-thiosulphate-pricing-report/requestsample

Factors Affecting Sodium Thiosulphate Prices

Demand-Side Factors:



Industrial Consumption: Steady demand from pharmaceuticals, textiles, water treatment, and gold extraction industries drives procurement.

Seasonal Usage: Variations in demand linked to agricultural applications and seasonal water treatment needs. Export Demand: International orders influence domestic market availability and price stability.

Supply-Side Factors:



Feedstock Costs: Fluctuations in sulfur and related raw material prices directly affect production costs.

Production and Capacity: Plant maintenance, energy tariffs, and operational efficiency shape supply levels. Logistics and Trade: Shipping rates, port congestion, and currency fluctuations impact landed costs and supply consistency.

Global Sodium Thiosulphate Market Analysis

The global sodium thiosulphate market was valued at US$ 109.6 Million in 2024. It is projected to reach US$ 185.9 Million by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 6.10% from 2025 to 2033, driven by rising demand across pharmaceuticals, water treatment, textiles, and mining industries.

Speak to An Analyst: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=23280&flag=C

Key Growth Drivers



Expanding Pharmaceutical Applications

Growing use of sodium thiosulphate in chemotherapy treatments and drug formulations is driving significant demand in global healthcare markets.

Rising Water Treatment Needs

Increasing adoption of sodium thiosulphate in wastewater treatment and dichlorination processes fuels steady market growth across industrial and municipal sectors.

Growth in Textile Industry

Extensive usage in textile processing, bleaching, and dyeing applications boosts consumption, particularly in fast-growing emerging economies with strong textile output.

Mining and Metallurgy Demand

Application in gold extraction and metallurgical processes continues to drive industrial demand, supported by rising mining activities worldwide. Environmental and Agricultural Applications

Adoption in environmental management, agriculture, and chemical processes enhances market penetration, creating new opportunities for long-term global growth.



How IMARC Pricing Database Can Help

The latest IMARC Group study,“ Sodium Thiosulphate Prices, Trend, Chart, Demand, Market Analysis, News, Historical and Forecast Data 2025 Edition ,” presents a detailed analysis of Sodium Thiosulphate price trend, offering key insights into global Sodium Thiosulphate market dynamics. This report includes comprehensive price charts, which trace historical data and highlights major shifts in the market.

The analysis delves into the factors driving these trends, including raw material costs, production fluctuations, and geopolitical influences. Moreover, the report examines Sodium Thiosulphate demand, illustrating how consumer behaviour and industrial needs affect overall market dynamics. By exploring the intricate relationship between supply and demand, the prices report uncovers critical factors influencing current and future prices.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that provides a comprehensive suite of services to support market entry and expansion efforts. The company offers detailed market assessments, feasibility studies, regulatory approvals and licensing support, and pricing analysis, including spot pricing and regional price trends. Its expertise spans demand-supply analysis alongside regional insights covering Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. IMARC also specializes in competitive landscape evaluations, profiling key market players, and conducting research into market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. IMARC's data-driven approach helps businesses navigate complex markets with precision and confidence.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales [@] imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-201971-6302