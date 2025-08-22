403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
The Myth Of The Untouched Amazon Before The Arrival Of European Conquerors
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A peer-reviewed study in Science reports that airborne laser mapping has uncovered extensive pre-Columbian settlements hidden beneath the Ecuadorian Amazon.
Researchers working in the Upano Valley used Lidar technology to penetrate the forest canopy and identified more than 6,000 earthen platforms, plazas, and an engineered network of roads and canals.
The results overturn the long-standing view that the rainforest existed as a pristine, uninhabited wilderness before European contact.
Archaeologists dated the sites to between 500 BCE and around 600 CE. The findings show an urban system that integrated residential, ceremonial, and agricultural spaces through deliberate planning.
Straight roads ran for kilometers and often connected to drainage canals, linking clusters of platforms and plazas into what scholars describe as a form of“garden urbanism.”
The scale of planning and construction demonstrates organized labor and long-term investment, indicating that the Amazon once hosted societies with advanced infrastructure.
The platforms, built entirely from earth rather than stone, supported dwellings and ceremonial centers. Their density and arrangement suggest several thousand inhabitants, though the study avoids speculative population counts.
What is clear is that these settlements rivaled early towns in other world regions and challenge assumptions that the rainforest environment could not sustain complex societies.
Parallel discoveries in Bolivia's Llanos de Mojos support this revised picture. There, Lidar surveys revealed monumental earthen pyramids and causeways built by the Casarabe culture.
Together with the Ecuadorian evidence, these findings confirm that large, organized societies developed across multiple Amazonian regions well before the arrival of Europeans.
Soils also played a central role. Pre-Columbian farmers created Amazonian Dark Earths, known as terra preta, by mixing charcoal, food waste, and bone with local soils.
Amazon's Fertile Soils and Hidden Human History
These man-made soils remain fertile for centuries and allowed sustained agriculture in an otherwise nutrient-poor environment. Their persistence today testifies to deliberate land management and long-term planning, not accidental enrichment.
The collapse of these societies followed the sixteenth century, when smallpox and other Eurasian diseases spread after first contact. Populations fell sharply, settlements emptied, and the forest reclaimed engineered landscapes.
What appears today as untouched wilderness is, in part, the result of demographic collapse rather than an absence of human history. These discoveries reshape the way the Amazon is understood.
They establish it not only as a reservoir of ecological resources but also as a landscape once built and sustained by complex societies.
Recognizing that reality matters for business, archaeology, and conservation alike, since the past informs how the region's resources and history are valued in the present.
Researchers working in the Upano Valley used Lidar technology to penetrate the forest canopy and identified more than 6,000 earthen platforms, plazas, and an engineered network of roads and canals.
The results overturn the long-standing view that the rainforest existed as a pristine, uninhabited wilderness before European contact.
Archaeologists dated the sites to between 500 BCE and around 600 CE. The findings show an urban system that integrated residential, ceremonial, and agricultural spaces through deliberate planning.
Straight roads ran for kilometers and often connected to drainage canals, linking clusters of platforms and plazas into what scholars describe as a form of“garden urbanism.”
The scale of planning and construction demonstrates organized labor and long-term investment, indicating that the Amazon once hosted societies with advanced infrastructure.
The platforms, built entirely from earth rather than stone, supported dwellings and ceremonial centers. Their density and arrangement suggest several thousand inhabitants, though the study avoids speculative population counts.
What is clear is that these settlements rivaled early towns in other world regions and challenge assumptions that the rainforest environment could not sustain complex societies.
Parallel discoveries in Bolivia's Llanos de Mojos support this revised picture. There, Lidar surveys revealed monumental earthen pyramids and causeways built by the Casarabe culture.
Together with the Ecuadorian evidence, these findings confirm that large, organized societies developed across multiple Amazonian regions well before the arrival of Europeans.
Soils also played a central role. Pre-Columbian farmers created Amazonian Dark Earths, known as terra preta, by mixing charcoal, food waste, and bone with local soils.
Amazon's Fertile Soils and Hidden Human History
These man-made soils remain fertile for centuries and allowed sustained agriculture in an otherwise nutrient-poor environment. Their persistence today testifies to deliberate land management and long-term planning, not accidental enrichment.
The collapse of these societies followed the sixteenth century, when smallpox and other Eurasian diseases spread after first contact. Populations fell sharply, settlements emptied, and the forest reclaimed engineered landscapes.
What appears today as untouched wilderness is, in part, the result of demographic collapse rather than an absence of human history. These discoveries reshape the way the Amazon is understood.
They establish it not only as a reservoir of ecological resources but also as a landscape once built and sustained by complex societies.
Recognizing that reality matters for business, archaeology, and conservation alike, since the past informs how the region's resources and history are valued in the present.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment