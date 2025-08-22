Canada Existing & Upcoming Data Center Database 2025 Estruxture Data Centers, Cologix, Vantage Data Centers And Equinix Are Some Of The Leading Data Center Operators By Capacity
Dublin, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This database product covers the Canada data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 116 existing data centers Detailed Analysis of 19 upcoming data centers Locations covered: Calgary, Charlottetown, Gatineau, Halifax, Kamloops, Kelowna, Kitchener, Lethbridge, Markham, Mississauga, Moncton, Montreal, Ottawa, Quebec City, Regina, Richmond Hill, Saint John, Saskatoon, Toronto, Vancouver, Waterloo, White City, Winnipeg. Existing white-floor space (square feet) Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2025) Future capacity additions (2025-2029) Retail Colocation Pricing
Key Market Highlights
- Calgary leads the upcoming market, representing more than 25% of Canada's future power capacity. eStruxture Data Centers, Cologix, Vantage Data Centers and Equinix are some of the leading data center operators by capacity. Over 20 upcoming colocation and hyperscale self-built data center projects across Canada are expected to contribute approximately 2 GW of capacity, with many facilities still in the announced or planning stages. Microsoft is actively expanding its hyperscale footprint in Canada, with four large-scale data center projects under construction across Quebec and Ontario.
Existing Data Centers (116 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name i.e., (VA 1 or DC 7) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (19 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
The major operators/investors covered in this Canada Data Center market database include:
- eStruxture Data Centers (Fengate Asset Management) Cologix Woodland Cree First Nation ,Vantage Data Centers Equinix Compass Datacenters Urbacon Data Centre Solutions Digital Realty Fibre Centre Telehouse (Allied Properties) Core Data Centres QScale (First & Second Phase) Enovum Data Centres Ascent (TowerBrook Capital Partners) Serverfarm Centersquare (Cyxtetra Technologies) TeraGo (Hut 8) Bell AI Fabric N Plus Networks (11:11 Systems) Sungard Availability Services Centrilogic Rack & Data DataCity BastionHost Leaseweb (INAP(iWeb) Sasktel EdgeConneX PureColo Whipcord Edge (Canada15Edge Data Centers) Rogers Communication iTel Networks United American Corp (TNW Networks) Cogent Communications FuseForward (CanShield Data Center) Canadan Web Hosting Priority Colo Atlantic Technology Centre STACK Infrastructure Yondr Group Nordik Data Centers & Accelsius QScale Townsite Planning Inc Beacon AI Centers (Nadia Partners) Avaio and Adam Real Estate Carpere Valley
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database Scope & Assumptions Definitions Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing Data Center Database Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
