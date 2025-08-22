403
Japan PM Voices Concern Over Gaza, Supports Egypt's Ceasefire Efforts
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Aug 22 (KUNA) -- Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Friday expressed concern over the grave humanitarian situation in Gaza and conveyed Japan's support for Egypt's efforts to mediate a ceasefire, the Foreign Ministry said.
In their meeting in Yokohama, southwest of Tokyo, Ishiba and Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouli confirmed to strengthen cooperation in a wide range of fields, including culture, education, economy and economic cooperation, the ministry said in a press release.
Ishiba welcomed the conclusion of a number of memoranda of understanding between the two governments and businesses during the Nineth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9) in Yokohama.
The Japanese leader also proposed establishing a government-led framework to support investment and business expansion, reflecting strong interest shown by Japanese companies at the investment conference held on August 19.
Ishiba also said Japan will promote joint research between the Egypt-Japan University of Science and Technology (E-JUST) and universities in Japan and Africa, aiming to develop the university into a regional hub.
In response, Madbouli expressed appreciation for Japan's assistance to date and voiced expectations for further expansion of Japanese business in Egypt, pledging cooperation to improve the business and investment environment.
In addition, Ishiba welcomed the official opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum, a symbol of cultural cooperation between Japan and Egypt, and pledged to continue supporting its operation as well as the preservation and restoration of antiquities. (end)
