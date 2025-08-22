New York Tech CEO Dan Herbatschek Offering Fall Internship Positions At Ramsey Theory Group In AI, Digital Marketing, UX And Cybersecurity



Interdisciplinary tracks: Software/AI, UX & Product, Digital Marketing, and Cybersecurity.

Mentorship & learning culture: Interns work alongside practitioners who value intellectual curiosity, high integrity, and collaborative problem-solving. Pathways to hire: High-performing interns are well-positioned for future roles across the firm's brands.

Founded in 2017, Ramsey Theory Group has grown into a multi-disciplinary studio of makers and strategists with expertise ranging from applied mathematics and software engineering to digital marketing and cybersecurity. The group builds products and services through specialized brands, including Erdos Technologies (software development, AI, IT & cybersecurity), Erdos Digital (digital marketing), and sector-focused ventures in automotive retail, field services, logistics, and healthcare.

Dan Herbatschek , an applied mathematician and Columbia University graduate (Summa Cum Laude, Phi Beta Kappa), bridges business strategy and engineering execution - translating organizational vision into technically executable problems, and programming in Python and JavaScript to build data visualizations and machine learning models.

About Ramsey Theory Group

Founded by entrepreneur and technology innovator, Dan Herbatschek, Ramsey Theory Group leverages its expertise in software development, quantitative analysis, information technology, cybersecurity, digital marketing, and product development to better help organizations optimize their workflow. Working alongside entrepreneurs, the firm bridges the gap between business and software engineering matters - translating the vision of organizations into technologically executable problems. Based in New York, the Ramsey Theory Group specializes in Data-Intensive Application Design, Data Engineering, Business Intelligence, Custom Optimization, Mathematical & Statistical Modelling, Software Development, Data Visualization, Blockchain Development, Blockchain Consultancy, and Web and Mobile Application Development.

