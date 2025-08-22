Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
'Allow Me To Be Nostalgic...': Credit War Between Mamata And BJP Ahead Of PM Modi's Launch Of Kolkata Metro

2025-08-22 07:00:59
(MENAFN- Live Mint) West Bengal Chief Minister took a veiled swipe at the BJP, saying that, she was“nostalgic”, and stated that in the past, she had " drawn the blueprints, arranged the funds, initiated the works and ensured that the different ends of Kolkata ( Joka, Garia, Airport, Sector V, etc) were connected by an intra- city Metro grid."

The West Bengal CM's comments on X come as PM Modi is set to inaugurate new stretches of the Kolkata metro on Friday.

The chief minister has decided to skip the inauguration of the three new Kolkata Metro stretches that the Prime Minister will unveil, as per reports.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)

