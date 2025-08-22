Aiming For Meaningful Change In City Through Industrial Ideathon 2025: Delhi Minister Sirsa

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) Delhi Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Friday that the city's maiden Industrial Ideathon 2025 is aimed to bring about a meaningful change with the help of young brains in areas like pollution and business promotion.

Speaking at the inauguration of the event, Minister Sirsa said, "We've brought together young brains with innovative ideas to address real-world problems. There are several participants focusing on challenges we commonly face. The total prize money for this Ideathon is Rs 40 lakh, with Rs 5 lakh award for each winning idea."

"Interacting with the participants has explained to us the changes needed in the city," he said after speaking with budding engineers and motivate them to give the city its first unicorn at the inaugural session of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government's first Industrial Ideathon 2025 Grand Finale.

The ideas of bright brains that have gathered here can help Delhi fight pollution, help MSMEs' transportation and logistics costs and offer solutions for industrial waste management, he added.

After days of rigorous assessments, brainstorming sessions and solution demonstrations, 40 teams from 13 Delhi colleges participated in the grand finale.

The finalist pool reflects diversity across challenges as well as institutional representation -- ranging from engineering and management colleges to liberal arts and technical universities, the statement said.

Minister Sirsa said that the initiative aims to connect students and young innovators directly with industrial policy challenges, ensuring that the capital's industrial ecosystem benefits from fresh ideas, cutting-edge solutions, and youth-driven energy.

"The overwhelming response to the Industrial Ideathon proves that our youth is eager to participate in policymaking with the capabilities of offering real-world business solutions," he added.

The finalists -- from Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT), Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies (SSCBS), Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) and other institutions -- have demonstrated how Delhi's students are driving innovation across logistics, ease of doing business, technology adoption and MSME resilience, Minister Sirsa said.

"The shortlisted finalists represent a diverse range of innovations. From teams designing AI-driven logistics and supply chain platforms, to those working on ease of doing business solutions for startups and entrepreneurs, others leveraging frontier technologies like automation, robotics and Industry 4.0, and several offering practical models for strengthening MSMEs through access to finance and markets -- the talent pool reflects the next generation of problem-solvers," a statement said.

The NSUT has sent 10 finalist teams, followed by the IGDTUW with six teams.

The SSCBS and GGSIPU also made strong contributions with five teams each.