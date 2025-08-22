United States Data Center Database 2025 Covering 1,121 Existing And 385 Upcoming Colocation Centers, Plus 152 Hyperscale Data Centers Across 50 States

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the comprehensive USA data center market portfolio analysis. Covering 1,121 existing and 385 upcoming colocation centers, plus 152 hyperscale data centers across 50 states including key areas like Virginia, Texas, and Arizona, this product provides insights into current and future capacities. Discover the strategic expansions by Amazon, Microsoft, and Google to meet AI workload demands. Leading operators like Equinix and Digital Realty are highlighted. Ideal for REITs, contractors, and infrastructure providers, this resource offers investment insights and capacity forecasts from 2025 to 2038.

This database product covers the USA data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:



Detailed Analysis of 1,121 existing colocation data centers

Detailed Analysis of 385 upcoming colocation data centers

Detailed Analysis of 152 upcoming hyperscale self-built data centers

Locations covered: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, Wyoming

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (As of June 2025) Future capacity additions (2025-2038)

Key Market Highlights



Over 550 upcoming colocation and hyperscale self-built data center projects in the United States are expected to add over 90?GW of capacity, with several facilities still in the announced or planned stages awaiting grid connections.

Virginia, Texas, Arizona, Illinois, Nevada, Georgia, Ohio, Iowa, Utah, and Colorado together account for over 70% of the upcoming capacity in the market.

Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, and Google are expanding their data center campuses across the United States to support the rising demand for AI workloads, while crypto miners are entering the market by developing HPC data centers to capture market share

Aligned Data Centers, COPT Data Center Solutions, CyrusOne, Digital Realty, Equinix, NTT, QTS Realty Trust, and Switch rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across the United States Colorado, Indiana, Louisiana, Oregon, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Missouri, and Minnesota are attracting investments exceeding a billion dollars in each of these states.

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (1,121+ Facilities)



Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (AT1 or LAS1)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (537+ Facilities)



Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening

The major operators/investors covered in this U.S. Data Center market database include:



1623 Farnam

24shells

365 Data Centers

5C Data Centers

910Telecom

A5

Accelerated Data Works

Access US

ACS Group

Aligned Data Centers

American Tower (Colo Atl)

Amnetsystems

AMP Capital (Expedient)

Aphorio Carter

Applied Digital Data Center

APR Energy

Archer Datacenters (Partners with Evoque)

Archer Group

Ardent Data Centers (Northern Group)

Arizona Land Consulting (ALC)

Ark Data Center

Ark Data Center (Involta)

Ascent

ATI Solutions

Atlas Development LLC

Aurum Capital Ventures

Avaio

Belltown Power

bigbyte.cc

Bit Digital

BlackChamber Group

BlueBird Network

Bluehill Data Services

Bolingbroke Technology Center

C Spire

Carrier One

Cascade Divide

Cawley Partners

Centeris Data Centers (Benaroya)

Centersquare DC

CentriLogic

Chirisa

Chirisa & Powerhouse

Cirrus Data Services

CISP

CleanArc Data Centers

Cloud South

CloudHQ

Cloudsmart

Cogent Communications

Colocation Northwest

ColoCrossing

Cologix

Colohouse

Colovore

Compass Datacenters and Schneider Electric

Consolidated

COPT Data Center Solutions

CORESCALE

Coresite

CoreSite Realty

CoreWeave (Core Scientific)

Corscale Data Centers

Crane Data Centers

Critical Data House

CyrusOne

Dakota Carrier

DartPoints (Immedion)

DaSTOR LLC (IPR Secure)

Data Center West

Data Core Innovations

Data Foundry

Data Holdings Data Center

Data Shelter

DataBank

DataBridge Sites

DataSite

DataVerge

DC BLOX

DCX

Deap Meadows LLC

Deep Edge Realty

Degas

Digital Fortress

Digital Realty

Diode Ventures

DRFortress

Earthnet

Echo Star

ECL

Edge Centers

EdgeConneX

EdgeConneX & TA Realty

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure

Edged Energy

EIP

Element Critical

Energy Transfer Data Center

Enseva

EQT Infrastructure

Equinix

Evocative

Expedient

Fermi America

FiberHUb

Fibernet

Fibertown DC

fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty (1547)

Flex data center

Flexential

Fogo Data Centers

Fortress Data Centers

Global IP Networks

Goodman

H5 Colo

H5 Data Centers

HDR Engineering

Hivelocity

HMC Capital

Hobart Devco LLC Campus

Homer City Development

HostDime

HostRocket

HoustonBunker (Acquired by Cyrpto Company - Arsenal Digital Holdings in 2022)

Hudson Interxchange

Hurricane Electric

Hyperscale Data

iconnect

ImpactData & RAEDEN

INAP

InfoQuest Technologies

Inoc

IpHouse

IREN (Iris Energy)

Iron Mountain

JK Land Holdings

JLL

Joe's Datacenter

Karis Critical

KDC

Lifeline Data Centers

LightEdge Solutions (GI Partners)

Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Rackhouse

Liquid Web

Logistic Land Investments LLC

Logistix

LOGIX FIBER NETWORKS

Long Island Interconnect

Lumen Technologies (CenturyLink)

Mainstream Technologies Inc

ManagedWay

Markley Group

MDC Data Centers

Mega Site

Metro Edge Development Partners

Midco

Montana Property Group LLC

Nabiax (Telefonica)

NaviSite

Nebius & DataOne

NEP Real Estate

Netrality Data Centers

Netrepid

Netsonic

New Jersey Fibre Exchange

Nexcess

Nexeon Technologies

Northern Data Group

NorthPoint Development

Novva Data Centers

NTT DATA

Omnis Network

OneNeck IT Solutions

Open AI and Oracle

OpenColo

Oppidan & Harrison Street Real Estate Capital

Osogrande

Otava

Overwatch Capital

Penzance

PG&E

phoenixNAP

Pine Line Inc

PointOne Data Centers

Potentia Data Center

Power Infrastructure Partners & Savannah Prominent

PowerHouse Data Centers & Provident Realty Advisors

Prime Data Centers

Project Apollo

Project West WHP - GA LLC

Prologis

Prometheus Hyperscale

Province Group

PS Lightwave LightHouse Datacenter

Psychz Networks

QTS Realty Trust

Quasar Datacenters

Rack 59

Rackspace Technology

Red Rock Telecommunications

Red Wolf DCD Properties LLC

Related Digital

Rellis Data Center

Rowan Digital Infrastructure

Ryan Companies

Sabey Data Center

Sailfish Digital Ventures

SBA Edge

ScaleMatrix Holdings

Scott Data Centers

Segra

Sentinel Data Centers

ServerFarm

Servpac

ShatterIt

Sierra Data Centers

Simple helix

Sirius Computer solutions

SitebData

Skybox Datacenters & Bandera Ventures

Soluna Cloud

Southeast Property Holdings LLC

STACK Infrastructure

Stafford Associates

Starwood

Stream Data Center

Subtac

Sungard Availability Services

Surge Development

Switch

Synergy Fiber

T5 Data Centers

TA Realty

Taurus DC SPE LLC

TECfusions

Tech Vault

TekLinks

Telehouse

Telesystem

TenHats

Teton Digital

Texas Critical Data Centers (Sharon AI and New Era Helium)

TierPoint

TPC Data Centers

Tract

Trammell Crow Company

TRG Datacenters

Tri-Rivers

TulsaConnect

TurnKey Internet

Twin Palms Capital Group

US Data Centers

Inc. (Digihost subsidiary)

Usnx

ValorC3 Data Centers (Tonaquint)

Vantage Data Centers

Vaultas

VENYU

Verizon

Vinakom

Vineyarddatacenter

Volico Data Centers

Webb Data Center

Western Hospitality Partners

White Label IT solutions

WowRack

Xmission Yondr

Key Topics Covered:



About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing

Target Audience



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies

