United States Data Center Database 2025 Covering 1,121 Existing And 385 Upcoming Colocation Centers, Plus 152 Hyperscale Data Centers Across 50 States
Dublin, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This database product covers the USA data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 1,121 existing colocation data centers Detailed Analysis of 385 upcoming colocation data centers Detailed Analysis of 152 upcoming hyperscale self-built data centers Locations covered: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, Wyoming Existing white-floor space (square feet) Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (As of June 2025) Future capacity additions (2025-2038)
Key Market Highlights
- Over 550 upcoming colocation and hyperscale self-built data center projects in the United States are expected to add over 90?GW of capacity, with several facilities still in the announced or planned stages awaiting grid connections. Virginia, Texas, Arizona, Illinois, Nevada, Georgia, Ohio, Iowa, Utah, and Colorado together account for over 70% of the upcoming capacity in the market. Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, and Google are expanding their data center campuses across the United States to support the rising demand for AI workloads, while crypto miners are entering the market by developing HPC data centers to capture market share Aligned Data Centers, COPT Data Center Solutions, CyrusOne, Digital Realty, Equinix, NTT, QTS Realty Trust, and Switch rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across the United States Colorado, Indiana, Louisiana, Oregon, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Missouri, and Minnesota are attracting investments exceeding a billion dollars in each of these states.
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (1,121+ Facilities)
- Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name i.e., (AT1 or LAS1) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (537+ Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
The major operators/investors covered in this U.S. Data Center market database include:
- 1623 Farnam 24shells 365 Data Centers 5C Data Centers 910Telecom A5 Accelerated Data Works Access US ACS Group Aligned Data Centers American Tower (Colo Atl) Amnetsystems AMP Capital (Expedient) Aphorio Carter Applied Digital Data Center APR Energy Archer Datacenters (Partners with Evoque) Archer Group Ardent Data Centers (Northern Group) Arizona Land Consulting (ALC) Ark Data Center Ark Data Center (Involta) Ascent ATI Solutions Atlas Development LLC Aurum Capital Ventures Avaio Belltown Power bigbyte.cc Bit Digital BlackChamber Group BlueBird Network Bluehill Data Services Bolingbroke Technology Center C Spire Carrier One Cascade Divide Cawley Partners Centeris Data Centers (Benaroya) Centersquare DC CentriLogic Chirisa Chirisa & Powerhouse Cirrus Data Services CISP CleanArc Data Centers Cloud South CloudHQ Cloudsmart Cogent Communications Colocation Northwest ColoCrossing Cologix Colohouse Colovore Compass Datacenters and Schneider Electric Consolidated COPT Data Center Solutions CORESCALE Coresite CoreSite Realty CoreWeave (Core Scientific) Corscale Data Centers Crane Data Centers Critical Data House CyrusOne Dakota Carrier DartPoints (Immedion) DaSTOR LLC (IPR Secure) Data Center West Data Core Innovations Data Foundry Data Holdings Data Center Data Shelter DataBank DataBridge Sites DataSite DataVerge DC BLOX DCX Deap Meadows LLC Deep Edge Realty Degas Digital Fortress Digital Realty Diode Ventures DRFortress Earthnet Echo Star ECL Edge Centers EdgeConneX EdgeConneX & TA Realty EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure Edged Energy EIP Element Critical Energy Transfer Data Center Enseva EQT Infrastructure Equinix Evocative Expedient Fermi America FiberHUb Fibernet Fibertown DC fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty (1547) Flex data center Flexential Fogo Data Centers Fortress Data Centers Global IP Networks Goodman H5 Colo H5 Data Centers HDR Engineering Hivelocity HMC Capital Hobart Devco LLC Campus Homer City Development HostDime HostRocket HoustonBunker (Acquired by Cyrpto Company - Arsenal Digital Holdings in 2022) Hudson Interxchange Hurricane Electric Hyperscale Data iconnect ImpactData & RAEDEN INAP InfoQuest Technologies Inoc IpHouse IREN (Iris Energy) Iron Mountain JK Land Holdings JLL Joe's Datacenter Karis Critical KDC Lifeline Data Centers LightEdge Solutions (GI Partners) Lincoln Property Company Lincoln Rackhouse Liquid Web Logistic Land Investments LLC Logistix LOGIX FIBER NETWORKS Long Island Interconnect Lumen Technologies (CenturyLink) Mainstream Technologies Inc ManagedWay Markley Group MDC Data Centers Mega Site Metro Edge Development Partners Midco Montana Property Group LLC Nabiax (Telefonica) NaviSite Nebius & DataOne NEP Real Estate Netrality Data Centers Netrepid Netsonic New Jersey Fibre Exchange Nexcess Nexeon Technologies Northern Data Group NorthPoint Development Novva Data Centers NTT DATA Omnis Network OneNeck IT Solutions Open AI and Oracle OpenColo Oppidan & Harrison Street Real Estate Capital Osogrande Otava Overwatch Capital Penzance PG&E phoenixNAP Pine Line Inc PointOne Data Centers Potentia Data Center Power Infrastructure Partners & Savannah Prominent PowerHouse Data Centers & Provident Realty Advisors Prime Data Centers Project Apollo Project West WHP - GA LLC Prologis Prometheus Hyperscale Province Group PS Lightwave LightHouse Datacenter Psychz Networks QTS Realty Trust Quasar Datacenters Rack 59 Rackspace Technology Red Rock Telecommunications Red Wolf DCD Properties LLC Related Digital Rellis Data Center Rowan Digital Infrastructure Ryan Companies Sabey Data Center Sailfish Digital Ventures SBA Edge ScaleMatrix Holdings Scott Data Centers Segra Sentinel Data Centers ServerFarm Servpac ShatterIt Sierra Data Centers Simple helix Sirius Computer solutions SitebData Skybox Datacenters & Bandera Ventures Soluna Cloud Southeast Property Holdings LLC STACK Infrastructure Stafford Associates Starwood Stream Data Center Subtac Sungard Availability Services Surge Development Switch Synergy Fiber T5 Data Centers TA Realty Taurus DC SPE LLC TECfusions Tech Vault TekLinks Telehouse Telesystem TenHats Teton Digital Texas Critical Data Centers (Sharon AI and New Era Helium) TierPoint TPC Data Centers Tract Trammell Crow Company TRG Datacenters Tri-Rivers TulsaConnect TurnKey Internet Twin Palms Capital Group US Data Centers Inc. (Digihost subsidiary) Usnx ValorC3 Data Centers (Tonaquint) Vantage Data Centers Vaultas VENYU Verizon Vinakom Vineyarddatacenter Volico Data Centers Webb Data Center Western Hospitality Partners White Label IT solutions WowRack Xmission Yondr
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database Scope & Assumptions Definitions Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing Data Center Database Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
For more information about this database visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment