Kazakhstan And Russia Expand Cooperation In Nuclear Energy Sector

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Russian Ambassador Alexey Borodavkin met with Kazakh Atomic Energy Agency Chairman Almassadam Satkaliev to discuss bilateral cooperation in atomic energy, Trend reports via the Russian Embassy in Kazakhstan.

“In a traditionally trusting and friendly atmosphere, current issues of Russian-Kazakh cooperation in the field of atomic energy were discussed,” the information says.

Moreover, at the meeting key attention was given to the progress of preparations for the construction of Kazakhstan's first nuclear power plant by an international consortium led by the State Corporation Rosatom.

Recently, Kazakhstan began preparations for the construction of its first nuclear power plant (NPP), choosing the Russian state corporation Rosatom as the leader of the international consortium. This decision was made following an open and competitive selection process, which also involved China's CNNC, France's EDF, and South Korea's KHNP.