Kazakhstan And Russia Expand Cooperation In Nuclear Energy Sector
“In a traditionally trusting and friendly atmosphere, current issues of Russian-Kazakh cooperation in the field of atomic energy were discussed,” the information says.
Moreover, at the meeting key attention was given to the progress of preparations for the construction of Kazakhstan's first nuclear power plant by an international consortium led by the State Corporation Rosatom.
Recently, Kazakhstan began preparations for the construction of its first nuclear power plant (NPP), choosing the Russian state corporation Rosatom as the leader of the international consortium. This decision was made following an open and competitive selection process, which also involved China's CNNC, France's EDF, and South Korea's KHNP.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment