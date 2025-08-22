Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan Set To Launch Border Trade And Logistics Complex In 2026
Tokayev emphasized that both countries have significant potential in the agro-industrial sector.
"This sector accounts for 25 percent of the total trade turnover. Therefore, it is crucial to increase trade volumes and establish joint ventures. In this regard, the governments of both countries have been tasked with adopting a Roadmap for the next two years," Tokayev said.
He also noted that Kazakhstan is one of Kyrgyzstan's key partners in trade and investment.
"Last year, our bilateral trade reached $1.7 billion. The figures for the first half of this year are also encouraging. We aim to raise trade volume to $3 billion over the next five years. Today, a special Roadmap was signed to achieve this. Overall, there are significant opportunities to expand our bilateral trade," he said
