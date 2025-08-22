Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan's Kalbajar Taps Advanced Tech For New Small Hydropower Plants


2025-08-22 06:06:42
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22.​ A media tour was organized for journalists to showcase the Ashagi Vang, Nadirkhanli, and Chaykend small hydropower plants (HPPs) operated by AzerEnergy OJSC in Vang village of Kalbajar district, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

Rasim Gasimov, Chief Engineer of AzerEnergy OJSC, said that the “Ashagi Vang” HPPs have capacities ranging from 3 to 8.6 megawatts, while the“Nadirkhanli” HPP has a capacity of 8.8 megawatts. To supply these stations with water, a primary intake was created at the confluence of the Lev River into the Tartar River, and a second intake at the confluence of the Tutqu River into the Tartar River.

The stations, equipped with modern technology, have been integrated into the country's centralized SCADA system. The environmentally friendly green energy produced by these plants is expected to provide electricity for around 25,000 people.

On August 21, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva participated in the opening ceremony of the Ashagi Vang, Nadirkhanli, and Chaykend small hydropower plants operated by AzerEnerji OJSC in the village of Vang, Kalbajar district.

