Advanced Drug Delivery Systems (ADDS) World Market Report 2025 Nanoparticles And Mabs Primarily Shaping Parenteral Administration Of ADDS

Advanced Drug Delivery Systems (ADDS) are specialized technologies designed to modify the release, absorption, distribution, and elimination of therapeutic agents to achieve precise, controlled, or targeted drug delivery, enhancing therapeutic outcomes while minimizing adverse effects. These systems improve drug solubility, bioavailability, and therapeutic effects while reducing side effects and dosing frequency, thus improving patient compliance and health outcomes.
ADDS utilizes various carriers such as nanoparticles, monoclonal antibodies, liposomes, Polymeric Nanoparticles, prodrugs, and microparticles to safeguard and deliver medications to targeted areas within the body. These carriers can be combined with various delivery methods, including oral systems for ease of use, injectable or parenteral methods for rapid drug action, inhalation systems for localized respiratory therapy, and implantable devices for sustained, prolonged release.
Moreover, delivery systems such as transdermal patches, topical applications, ocular and otic delivery, bioadhesive formulations, and hybrid platforms provide customized solutions for distinct clinical requirements.
These adaptive delivery systems have revolutionized treatment approaches across various therapeutic fields, including oncology, cardiology, neurology, pulmonary disorders, ophthalmology, infectious diseases, inflammatory conditions, and chronic illnesses like diabetes and gastrointestinal issues. Notably, lipid-based carriers have played an essential role in facilitating the delivery of mRNA vaccines, while gene delivery systems hold significant potential for treating genetic and rare conditions. As research progresses, ADDS continues to foster innovation, leading to more personalized, targeted, and efficient therapies that are transforming the landscape of contemporary medicine.
This world market compendium analyzes the market for Advanced Drug Delivery Systems at high level by route of administration, vehicle/carrier, application and geographic region. The market is studied for historical/current trends and future forecast in terms of value in US$ for 2021, 2024 and 2030.
This report provides the estimates and forecast for the global Advanced Drug Delivery Systems market. The study also provides the key market developments and a list of major players in this market that are cited.
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET SEGMENTATION
- Route of Administration Vehicle/Carrier Type Application Geographic Region
2. WORLD MARKET COMPENDIUM
- Market Demand by Geographic Region Market Demand by Route of Administration Market Demand by Vehicle/Carrier Type Market Demand by Application
3. REGIONAL MARKET COMPENDIUM
- North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of World
4. LATEST MARKET DEVELOPMENTS
- Nanoparticles and mAbs Primarily Shaping Parenteral Administration of ADDS Multiple Advancements Stimulating Demand for Nanoparticle-Based ADDS Integration of Monoclonal Antibodies into ADDS Expediting Demand Injectable/Parenteral Route for Drug Delivery Outpaces Oral Administration Technological Developments in ADDS Supporting Neurological Applications
5. MAJOR MARKET PLAYERS
Companies Featured
- Abbott Laboratories, Inc. Abbvie, Inc. Adare Pharmaceuticals, Inc Alkermes, Inc. Amgen, Inc. AptarGroup, Inc. AstraZeneca plc Baxter International Inc. Bayer AG Becton, Dickinson and Company Boston Scientific Corporation Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Catalent, Inc. Elixir Medical Corporation Evonik Industries AG F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG Gerresheimer AG Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc. HNS International, Inc. Insulet Corporation Johnson & Johnson Kindeva Drug Delivery L.P. Lonza Group AG Medtronic plc Novartis AG Novavax, Inc. Pfizer, Inc. Recipharm AB Serina Therapeutics, Inc. SHL Group Stevanato Group Terumo Corporation Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Vetter Pharma International GmbH West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. Ypsomed Holding AG
